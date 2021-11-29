Within the span of a week, the Union girls basketball team went from zero to two.
Entering this season, Union had zero varsity starters returning to the lineup. However, Union’s newcomers now have two — a 2-0 record — after winning the home opener over Saxony Lutheran Monday, 48-37.
“I felt like our effort carried over from Saturday,” said Union Head Coach Pat Rapert, referring to Union’s win over Gateway Legacy Christian at the Miller Academy Shootout. “We played extremely hard, got on the floor and won the majority of the 50-50 balls. It was a step in the right direction.”
Union moved to a 15-8 lead through one quarter and was up at the half, 27-13. The Lady ’Cats led through three quarters, 37-30.
Sophomore Kelsey Brake, one of Union’s most experienced returning players, netted 13 points with six rebounds and six steals.
Freshman Josselyn Smith reached double-digit scoring status with 10 points.
Freshman Sophia Helling netted seven points with seven steals and six rebounds.
Sophomore Ava Eagan netted six points.
Sophomore Mya Minor scored four points, and freshman Lucy Koenigsfeld had three points and three steals.
Freshmen Fallyn Blankenship and Ava Sykes each had two points. Freshman Isabelle Gilbert scored one point with seven rebounds.
Union next plays Tuesday at Washington, starting a girls-boys doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.