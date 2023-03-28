Capping a three-match first week, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats raced to an 8-0 victory Thursday at Owensville.
Capping a three-match first week, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats raced to an 8-0 victory Thursday at Owensville.
The win gave Union a 3-0 start to the season, including a pair of Four Rivers Conference wins and a victory over a local rival.
Union opened the week with a 4-0 win over St. Clair Monday and repeated the score Tuesday at St. Francis Borgia.
The Lady ’Cats doubled the season scoring total Thursday in Gasconade County.
It took four minutes for Union to jump on top with Sophia Helling scoring.
Helling added another goal in the ninth minute to make it 2-0.
Mya Minor equaled Helling’s feat with two goals in a row and Union was up, 4-0, with 11 minutes to go in the opening half.
Jewelle Anderson joined the list of scorers with two minutes left in the half and the Lady ’Cats led at the break, 5-0.
Continuing this year’s trend of early goals, Addison Williford scored near the start of the second half to make it 6-0.
Minor completed her hat trick for the next goal and Holly Pipes scored to finish it on the goal rule 10 minutes from full time.
Helling and Minor each added two assists.
Maddie McDuffie, Ava Sykes, Josselyn Smith and Williford had one assist apiece.
Sydnee Gillette was back in goal for this game and logged her second shutout without facing a shot on goal.
Union has a massive Four Rivers Conference game next Wednesday, hosting Union at Stierberger Stadium. That match starts at 5 p.m. The winner will leap to the top of the Four Rivers Conference standings.
Pacific has started the season unbeaten and is 3-0-1 overall, 1-0 in FRC play, after Thursday’s home league match against St. Clair got postponed.
Pacific is scheduled to play Monday at Sullivan.
