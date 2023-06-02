Is this the year that the Union soccer Lady ’Cats breach the state semifinal barrier?
Union (15-7-1) plays Smithville (21-3) Friday at Fenton’s World Wide Technology Soccer Park in the Class 3 semifinals. Game time is 1:30 p.m.
The other semifinal pits defending state champion Ft. Zumwalt South (20-4) against Ursuline Academy (16-5-1) Friday at 11 a.m.
This is Union’s fourth appearance in the state semifinals. The Lady ’Cats finished fourth in Class 3 in 2018 and 2019. Only the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out the 2020 spring sports season, stopped Union’s streak.
The Lady ’Cats returned in 2021 and earned the program’s best-ever finish, third in Class 3.
Union and Smithville have no common opponents and came through the western side of the bracket.
Smithville defeated St. Michael the Archangel in the quarterfinals last Saturday, 3-1.
Union knocked off Springfield Catholic in double overtime, 1-0.
Ft. Zumwalt South and Ursuline have played two common foes this year. Both have beaten St. Dominic. Ft. Zumwalt South beat Incarnate Word Academy while the Red Knights defeated Ursuline.
Additionally, Ft. Zumwalt South beat Ursuline March 27, 3-1.
Union’s semifinal foe, Smithville, finished third in last year’s Class 3 Tournament. The Lady Warriors also were fourth in 2012 and second in 2009.
Smithville has a 15-match winning streak since losing on penalty kicks to St. Pius X (Kansas City) April 14, 1-0.
All three losses were 1-0 games, the other two to undefeated Liberty North March 22 and Staley April 6.
The key to beating Smithville is holding that team to one goal or less. Smithville has won every match where it’s scored two or more goals.
Further information on Smithville’s program was not available at deadline.
Union has several players who can score. Sophia Helling leads the way with 17 goals and six assists, although she missed the district tournament.
Mya Minor, who has been hurt at times during the season, has scored 11 goals with five assists. Addison Williford has netted 10 goals with seven assists, including the game-winning goal in the quarterfinal win over Springfield Catholic.
Mikah Williford has been on a hot run lately, netting seven of her nine goals in the district tournament.
Jewelle Anderson (five goals, 13 assists) is the top playmaker and defender Holly Pipes (five goals, six assists) is dangerous on corner kicks.
In net, Ali Thwing has emerged as the top keeper, going 11-5-1 with seven shutouts and a 1.26 GAA. She stepped up to help Union win a penalty kick shootout with Pacific March 29, 3-2, after Union fell behind by a 2-0 margin.
Ft. Zumwalt South is the overwhelming favorite for the state championship as a two-time defending state champion. The Lady Bulldogs also finished third in Class 3 in 2017.
Ft. Zumwalt South has won its last seven entering the state semifinals, including a 21-0 district win over Warrenton.
Two of the three teams to beat the Lady Bulldogs this year have been from the Gateway Athletic Conference. Francis Howell has two wins, 2-1 and 2-0, over Ft. Zumwalt South. The other came against Wentzville Liberty in league play, 4-3. Eureka has the only other win against the Lady Bulldogs, 3-1.
Three players have scored 23 or more goals with Audrey Smith (39 goals, 22 assists) leading the way. Ashley Miller has 25 goals and 30 assists and Brooke Cattoor has scored 23 goals with 26 assists.
Ally Moore has played the most minutes in net and has a 13-3 record with six shutouts (four solo and tow shared) and a 1.07 GAA.
Ursuline Academy won the Class 3 District 2 title with a much tougher run than its semifinal opponent. The Bears beat Pacific, 5-1, Cor Jesu Academy, 2-0, and Webster Groves, 3-2.
The Bears, fourth in Class 3 last year, have won their last nine matches since tying Timberland at the St. Dominic Tournament April 24, 2-2.
All five losses came early in the season as the team started at 1-5. Ursuline fell to Visitation Academy, Ft. Zumwalt South, St. Joseph’s Academy, Oakville and Incarnate Word Academy. The last loss came April 5.
The Bears have a rich postseason tradition, with the 2011 Class 2 state title, two second-place finishes (Class 2 in 2004 and Class 3 in 2011) and last year’s fourth-place trophy.
The Bears have a pair of 15-goal scorers in MaryClaire Imig (15 goals, seven assists) and Molly Moissis (15 goals, four assists).
Natalie Druger has scored nine times with 12 assists while Ava Balee has added seven goals and two assists.