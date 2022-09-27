Sweeping Owensville Thursday, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats improved to 2-0 in Four Rivers Conference play.
Union (10-5, 2-0) defeated Owensville (2-8-2, 0-2), 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.
“The girls are really clicking on the court. They are having fun and playing well with everyone working to do their part,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said.
Despite the result, Getman said Union had to overcome some difficulties.
“We were struggling a little in the second set to defend Owensville’s attack and to make ours effective,” she said. “I keep saying this, but I am incredibly proud of their mental game this year. They are working to keep their energy level high and pushing through when they make errors.”
Sophia Helling hammered 12 kills with 14 digs, two aces and two assists.
Isabel Stowe recorded 10 kills with two blocks and one dig.
Josselyn Smith logged six kills, five digs and five aces.
Kirsten Bockhorst had six kills with four digs.
Setter Marcie Keence had four kills, 32 assists and four digs.
Ava Eagan put down three kills and added three digs and one assist.
Libero Izzy Zagarri picked up eight digs with two aces.
Lilly Wiskur had six digs and two aces.
Union stays home for matches Friday against Steelville, Monday against St. Louis Ignite (homeschool) and Tuesday against Battle.
