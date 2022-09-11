For the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats, there’s no place like home.
Union (1-3) swept Hillsboro (3-6) Wednesday, 28-26, 25-15, 25-23, to record its first victory.
“The girls worked hard for their win last night,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was really fun to watch them execute to finish the game for a win. Hillsboro has a defense that is difficult to get around but, led by our setter, they made smart choices and worked hard to put the ball down.”
Getman said Union passed effectively.
“Of course, the defensive efforts and serve receive made it possible to be in-system, allowing the offense to execute,” she said. “Our presence at the net was also strong.”
Sophomore Sophia Helling logged a double-double with 19 kills and 20 digs to go with two aces and a block.
Sophomore setter Marcie Keence also had a double-double with 37 assists and 10 digs.
Sophomore Josselyn Smith knocked down eight kills and picked up 14 digs.
Junior Isabel Stowe recorded six kills and eight blocks.
Senior libero Izzy Zagarri recorded 16 digs and added three aces.
Senior Lilly Wiskur logged three kills with 10 digs.
“We had a large crowd that included the largest student section I have seen since being at UHS,” Getman said. They were in the game and I know the girls felt the energy and it helped fuel their performance.” “The support of the community and their peers is a great motivator for success. I am proud of the hustle and heart they exhibited.”
