Maybe the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats need more road trips to Crawford County.
Returning to Cuba for the second time in three days, Union swept the host Lady Wildcats Monday, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13.
Union improved to 8-5 headed into Four Rivers Conference play this week. Cuba fell to 4-6-1.
“It was a good start to a long week of volleyball,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “We played well. Our serve receive and defense led the way last night by keeping us in-system and allowing the offense to put the ball away.
Sophia Helling ended with 11 kills, nine digs and one ace.
Josselyn Smith posted eight kills, 11 digs, one ace and one assist.
Marcie Keence closed with 34 assists, eight digs, one kill and one ace.
Kirsten Bockhorst closed with nine kills and a dig.
Izzy Zagarri picked up 13 digs to go with two aces.
Hailey DeWitt logged four kills.
Isabel Stowe had three kills, two aces, one block and one dig.
Ava Eagan had two kills, four digs, one block and one assist.
Katie Donovan had two kills and two digs.
Lilly Wiskur ended with two digs and an assist.
Mikah Williford picked up two digs.
The Lady ’Cats have three more games this week with the first two being FRC contests. Union hosts St. Clair Tuesday and Owensville Thursday. The Lady ’Cats play a nonconference home game against Steelville Friday.
“We are looking forward to getting started in conference play this week,” Getman said.
