Forget about the future.
Union’s basketball Lady ’Cats are ready to shine now.
Union (17-8) upset third-seeded Camdenton (15-11) in the opening round of the Class 5 District 5 Tournament Saturday in Marshfield, 75-65.
“That was a quality win against a very good opponent,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “For these girls to get a win like that, this early in their high school careers and for many, their first district game, is really special.”
Union consists of all sophomores and freshmen this year and graduated all five starters from last year’s Class 5 third-place team. The younger players have spent the season maturing at a fast pace.
Camdenton led after one quarter, 16-13, but Union came back to tie it by the half, 35-35.
Camdenton led after three quarters, 53-52.
With the win, Union gets a Tuesday semifinal game against second-seeded Rolla (21-6). That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
The other semifinal will be between top-seeded West Plains and No. 4 Marshfield.
In the Camdenton game, Rapert said the Lady ’Cats had to adapt quickly to Camdenton’s style of play.
“I was just really happy with how hard we played for 32 minutes,” Rapert said. “Early in the game they kind of pushed us around. We just kept getting after it and answered when they would throw something at us. Camdenton is a very physical team, and after the first quarter we were able to figure out to either get physical right back, or the season would be over.”
Freshman Sophia Helling paced Union’s offense, netting 27 points.
Sophomore Kelsey Brake and freshman Fallyn Blankenship both scored 16 points.
Freshmen Isabelle Gilbert and Ava Sykes each scored five points.
Sophomore Mya Minor netted four points and freshman Lucy Koenigsfeld added two.