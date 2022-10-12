In another key Four Rivers Conference volleyball showdown, the Union Lady ’Cats picked up a five-set victory at Sullivan Thursday, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9.

“The girls worked hard for this win,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “In the third set, when things weren’t going well, I decided it was time to change it up a little bit. I changed our lineup and the girls who came off the bench showed up in a big way and ended up helping us finish with the win.”