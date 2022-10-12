In another key Four Rivers Conference volleyball showdown, the Union Lady ’Cats picked up a five-set victory at Sullivan Thursday, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9.
“The girls worked hard for this win,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “In the third set, when things weren’t going well, I decided it was time to change it up a little bit. I changed our lineup and the girls who came off the bench showed up in a big way and ended up helping us finish with the win.”
Union (13-7, 3-1) derailed Sullivan (10-7-1, 2-2) in the league contest. That kept Union tied with Pacific (9-6, 3-1) one game behind league leader Hermann (15-6-1, 4-0).
“Sullivan has a strong attack,” Getman said. “They have a very experienced setter (Maci Nolie) who works the ball around and also plays incredible defense. We had some strong performances on our side as well. Our offense was successful at putting the ball down and the defense/serve receive gave our setter a lot to work with in-system.”
Sophia Helling paced the Union offense with 13 kills. Kirsten Bockhorst was next with 11. Ava Eagan knocked down seven while Marcie Keence logged six. Mikah Williford added five kills. Josselyn Smith and Isabel Stowe each had two kills.
Helling was the digs leader with 28.
Izzy Zagarri, Eagan and Keence each had nine digs.
Smith and Williford each had eight digs. Hailey DeWitt had six digs, Stowe added three and Bockhorst and Lilly Wiskur each had two digs.
Keence handed out 38 assists. Smith, Helling and Williford each had two. Eagan added one.
Keence and Helling served three aces apiece. Zagarri and Williford each closed with two while Eagan and Smith both had one.
Stowe registered four total blocks. Wiskur ended with two. Smith, Keence, Bockhorst and Helling had one block apiece.
Sullivan cycled the ball to Emma Brune, who knocked down 21 kills. Olivia Witt was next with 11.
Stevi Saling posted six, Nolie added four, Ava Blankenship had three and Raegan Johnson added two kills.
Nolie posted 38 assists, Anna Brooks had four and Brune and Blankenship each added one.
Nolie served five aces. Brooks had three. Witt, Johnson and Emily Clonts served one ace apiece.
Blankenship had five blocks. Brune and Saling each had four. Witt and Johnson added two blocks apiece.
Union has three league matches left, Tuesday at home against New Haven, Thursday at Pacific and next Tuesday at St. James.