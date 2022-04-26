For the 17th season in a row, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats are Four Rivers Conference champions.
The Lady ’Cats (9-1, 5-0) completed the league sweep with a home win over Sullivan (8-6-1, 2-3) Tuesday at Stierberger Stadium, 6-0.
The win marked Union’s 64th consecutive FRC victory. Union has not lost a conference game since March 29, 2011, a 1-0 loss to Pacific.
“We set out every year to be conference champions,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “The girls did a good job of keeping that streak alive.”
Union scored three goals in a four-minute clump during the first half to lead at the intermission, 3-0.
“It took us a while to get going,” Fennessey said. “Our focus really wasn’t where it needed to be going into the game. We did get lucky and got a lot of corner kicks.”
Senior defender Aubrie Golus got the offense started, scoring off a wind-aided corner kick in the 12th minute.
“She’s doing a great job of hitting those corners in there, making them dangerous,” Fennessey said. “It was bang-bang-bang when we got going there.”
Just 3:19 later, freshman Jewelle Anderson got the final touch on a loose ball near the net to make it 2-0.
After the restart, it took Union 0:49 to make it 3-0, as senior Maliyah Minor took advantage of Maria Schatzl being out of the net. Her shot went in just inside the far post.
While Union had several other chances in the opening 40 minutes, the Lady ’Cats didn’t score. Schatzl stopped chances, including one where she was shaken up. She had to come off the field momentarily for Karen Dietzler.
“We would like to see a little more consistency,” Fennessey said. “I think a lot of that started with our focus and being ready to play.”
Sullivan started to run its offsides trap in the second half, which stopped Union chances.
“It’s one of those things where you’ve just got to keep pushing and capitalize on it when you can,” Fennessey said. “Coach (Bill) Kackley does a good job of running that offsides trap. I thought their goalkeeper did a nice job playing sweeper keeper.
“She did a nice job when we played a little too direct of coming out and clearing the ball. It’s a risk-reward,” he said. “We got them on that when Maliyah scored in the first half.”
The Lady Eagles also spent more time in possession, pressuring the Union end and freshman goalkeeper Sydnee Gillette.
“We were in our heads a little bit,” Fennessey said. “A lot of that speaks of the focus. They were working through it. It was just a little too slow in the second half. I would have liked to have seen us respond a little more out of the halftime. Our girls did a good job keeping it going and keeping the shutout.”
Union found a way to break through and Minor made it 4-0 with 21:59 to play.
Just over five minutes later, junior Addison Williford netted her first goal to make it 5-0.
Freshman Madeline McDuffie completed the scoring with 4:52 left on the clock, making it 6-0.
Union notes
In other news, Union was named in the first Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 3 Power Rankings. The Lady ’Cats were fifth with 3.7989 points and a 2.7 opponent size ranking.
Ft. Zumwalt South, the defending state champion, was first while Parkway West was second. Smithville and William Chrisman also ranked ahead of Union.
Rounding out the top 10 were Glendale, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Platte County, Duchesne and St. Louis Notre Dame.
Union was the only area team mentioned in the Class 3 rankings.
Union stays home Friday, hosting Francis Howell Central at 5:45 p.m.
The Lady ’Cats are in the Red Pool of next week’s Blue Cat Cup. Union will play Ft. Zumwalt West Monday at Washington with a 5 p.m. kickoff. The Lady ’Cats host Pacific in pool play next Wednesday with a 6:45 p.m. start.
The final round will be played Friday, April 28.