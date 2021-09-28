Union took another step forward in the Four Rivers Conference softball race Thursday afternoon, shutting out St. James in Phelps County, 5-0.
The Lady ’Cats improved to 5-7 overall, 4-2 in the FRC standings, with the win. St. James fell to 6-7 overall, 1-3 in the FRC.
In the game, Union scored single runs in the first, second and seventh innings. The Lady ’Cats scored twice in the top of the fourth.
Union outhit St. James, 8-1.
Fallyn Blankenship tossed a one-hit shutout, also allowing three walks and one hit batter while striking out 12.
Masy Hulsey and Kaitlynn Turner each had two hits for Union.
Blankenship, Addy Friese, Hailey Earney and Brooklynne Anderson singled.
Hulsey walked twice. Blankenship, Alyssa Bush, Friese, Abby Thwing and Lucy Koenigsfeld walked once.
Friese stole a base.
Hulsey scored twice. Bush, Earney and Turner scored once.
Earney, Turner and Anderson drove in one run apiece.
Union plays Friday and Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. They Lady ’Cats host North County Monday at 4:30 p.m. and St. Clair Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.