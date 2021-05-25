Three was the key number Thursday in Rolla.
For the third time this season, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats defeated Pacific, winning the Class 3 District 9 title.
The 5-0 victory gave Union (22-2) its third district title in a row. Pacific finished its season at 11-8-1.
“It feels great,” Union senior defender Emma Cloud said. “I’m very proud of the whole team and how we played together. We’ve come a long way.”
Although Union won the game by five goals, it was touch and go during the first half for both teams.
“They’ve got some girls who can score,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “It’s never good when you let a team hang around when you’ve got opportunities to put them away. When you let a team hang around, bad things can happen. It’s definitely something we talked about.”
Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm felt her team had a strong first half.
“We came out pretty strong and were doing pretty well,” Kelm said. “The second half, we just ran out of steam. I don’t know what happened. Our defensive game, which we had changed up, seemed to crack. Union is a formidable opponent. It wasn’t our night tonight.”
Both teams put together scoring chances during the opening 40 minutes.
“They’ve got some good girls up there,” Cloud said of Pacific’s attacking players. “They have some quick girls and girls who know their tactics. We were lucky to get the shutout.”
The only goal was from a familiar source as Union senior Maddie Helling headed in a corner kick with 15:31 to go in the first half. Cloud earned the assist.
Helling scored four goals in the most recent meeting, Union’s 7-1 pool win over Pacific in Blue Cat Cup pool play April 28.
Union put two more goals together in the first 5:16 of the second half to break away.
“We came out a lot better in the second half,” Fennessey said. “We needed a little extra motivation. The second half was the way we wanted to start the game. We got the quick goal, and it felt that our team was playing a little bit better. We were moving the ball and finding the spaces. It really cleared things up for us.”
Mya Minor stepped into a clearance to score with a high shot from long range under the crossbar with 37:07 to play. Emily Gaebe assisted.
Emily Gaebe, who missed several games at the end of the regular season because of a hamstring injury, netted her first 2021 postseason goal with 34:44 to play, getting a pass up the middle and beating the defense. Helling assisted.
“Caitlyn Snider did a good job holding Gaebe back, but she’s a powerhouse upon herself,” Kelm said. “They have some nice shining stars. We look forward to the future.”
Cloud scored with 23:17 to play, making it 4-0. She took the corner kick from the right side, but the ball was played back out to her. She drove to the net and ended up scoring on her crossing pass. Gaebe was credited with the assist.
“Honestly, I don’t know how I made that,” Cloud said. “I heard coach behind me telling me to take it down the line, so I did. I tried to cross it, and it went in. I was very lucky.”
Union’s final goal came with 12:39 to play when Kaylee Simpson scored after Mia Smith threaded the needle with a pass through the middle.
Union’s Sydney Ransom made six saves for the shutout. Emmaline Steel was in goal for Pacific.
“It was a bad end to a very good season,” Kelm said. “We finished five games over .500 and finished second in district for the first time in a long time. I’m definitely happy with where we’re headed. In the last five minutes, we had the future of the program out there. It’s definitely exciting even though it was a hard loss tonight.”
Thursday’s win marked Union’s ninth district title since 2004.
And in a throwback to 2004, Union’s sectional opponent will be Springfield Catholic (16-5-2). The game will be played Tuesday at Stierberger Stadium. As of deadline, no kickoff time had been determined.
The two schools clashed three years in a row from 2004 to 2006 in the Class 1 sectional round. Springfield Catholic won all three. In 2004, the Lady Irish won, 3-0. Springfield Catholic won in 2005, 4-0. In 2006, Springfield Catholic prevailed in overtime, 3-2.
“Our trainer, Danielle Peters, was talking about that,” Fennessey said. “She had some battles with Springfield Catholic when she played. I can remember those from my playing days, too. There’s already a little desire to beat those guys. Traditionally, they’ve been a very strong soccer school and have done well in the postseason. I’m expecting a big game out of them. Any team that beats Glendale definitely is a worthy opponent.”
Springfield Catholic
Union and Springfield Catholic have two common opponents, as both have beaten St. Francis Borgia Regional and Rolla.
Union beat Borgia, 5-2, and Springfield Catholic won in the final 15 seconds at the Rolla Tournament, 2-1.
Both teams shut out Rolla. Union won, 4-0. Springfield Catholic won, 2-0.
Springfield Catholic moved up this season due to MSHSAA’s Championship Factor after being Class 2 in the past.
The Lady Irish upset two foes to win the Class 3 District 10 title. No. 3 Springfield Catholic beat second-seeded Branson, 5-1, and top-seeded Glendale, 1-0 (penalty kicks).
The Glendale game went to penalty kicks after going scoreless through regulation and two overtimes.
Avery Bowler netted the deciding goal in the 5-4 penalty kick victory.
“We’re going to have to keep our heads straight and just think of the upcoming game,” Cloud said.