While the weather was considerably different, the ultimate result was the same Wednesday night.
For the second time this season, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats defeated Pacific, 2-0.
“They were persistent,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They’ve got some nice players. Their front line is tough to deal with. I thought they gave us fits. I was real proud of our kids for hanging in there and keeping that shutout while playing hard for the full 80 minutes and staying focused.”
Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said her team played a solid game.
“I was so proud of how we played,” Kelm said. “Union is one of those teams that’s the big rivalry. I’m sure we’ll play them again in the district. The girls came out and played with heart tonight.”
However, this contest, played at Stierberger Stadium as part of the Blue Cat Cup pool play, was played under nearly ideal conditions after teams’ league game in Pacific had been played in a monsoon.
“The last time it was 2-0, but we had the rain and sleet and everything,” Kelm said. “This might be the only good night this week for the tournament. It was a beautiful night for soccer and I was proud of how we played.”
With the win, Union (11-1-1) improved to 1-0-1 in pool play while Pacific (6-5-1) dropped to 0-1 pending its game Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt West at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium.
Early in the game, it looked like it would be an offensive shootout, but Pacific halted a Union open shot, knocking the ball off the line.
In fact, both teams had open scoring chances that were defended, or thwarted by the goalkeepers. Both Pacific’s Emmaline Steel and Union’s Sydney Ransom defended their goals fiercely.
“I’ve been really impressed with Emmaline,” Kelm said. “They came out and they were on fire. We made changes on our defensive line due to two ACL injuries. Two of the girls, Kaitlin Payne and Caroline Tomlinson, are freshmen. We have an extremely young squad on defense.”
Fennessey praised Steel.
“She (Steel) played really well tonight,” Fennessey said. “They saved three or four off the line as well. You normally don’t see that many saved off the line in a complete season.”
Fennessey said Ransom was up to the challenge.
“In the first half, Sydney had two real nice saves,” Fennessey said. “We got lucky that they banged one off the crossbar, too. Sydney played well.”
Union finally broke through with just over a half-hour to play in the second half. Sophomore Mia Smith sprinted to a loose ball on the left side of the box and launched the shot under the crossbar.
Union added an insurance goal from Maliyah Minor with 12:18 remaining in regulation, but that still didn’t seal the victory.
“I thought Maliyah did a great job up top in the first half and gave us a lot of chances to score,” Fennessey said. “I thought Mya Minor did a great job on the wing. Mia Smith probably had her best game of the year creating chances and moving the ball from side to side and she got rewarded with the game-winner.”
Just under four minutes later, Ransom was tasked with stopping an Abby Hall breakaway.
“That was huge for the game and the tournament,” Fennessey said. “Keeping that shutout and getting that point kept our chances alive to get to the championship game.”
On the other side, Steel stopped a point-blank shot and then halted the rebound effort. A third shot was put out of bounds.
“It was real exciting,” Kelm said. “Both sides had chances. We just couldn’t finish.”