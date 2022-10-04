Getting three two-run innings, the Union softball Lady ’Cats pushed to a 7-0 shutout of rival St. Francis Borgia Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark.
“It was a fun game,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “It is always fun when you get to play against teams that have girls who play together in the summer. We had a big turnout for the United Way Night as well. It is fun playing in front of a crowd.”
Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said Union performed.
“Union played very well,” he said. “They made some very good defensive plays and hit the ball very well.”
Union (13-7) had three two-run innings, the first, third and fifth. Union added its final run in the sixth.
Borgia (8-7) had six hits against Union hurler Emma Roberts, but couldn’t put anything on the scoreboard.
Roberts went the distance, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out five.
“Emma Roberts pitched a fantastic game, one of the best I have seen her pitch,” Dewert said. “She really looked great.”
Dewert said Union’s defense supported Roberts.
“The defense played awesome behind her as well,” Dewert said. “Alexa Lause made some stellar plays at third base.”
Borgia used a trio of pitchers. Paige Vogelgesang started and went 3.2 innings, taking the loss. She allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks. She struck out three.
Celia Gildehaus pitched one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks.
Clara Nowak closed out the game, throwing two innings while allowing one run on one hit and one walk.
Ali Thwing led Union’s offense with three hits. Lause and Fallyn Blankenship each had two hits. Blankenship doubled.
Lucy Koenigsfeld also doubled while Macy Hulsey singled.
Koenigsfeld, Roberts, Emma Wallis, Addisen Friese and Abby Thwing walked.
Ali Thwing and Lause stole bases.
Blankenship and Thwing each scored twice. Lause, Hulsey and Friese scored once.
Blankenship recorded three RBIs. Koenigsfeld and Anderson each drove in one run.
Addie Whittaker led Borgia with two hits. Averi Glosemeyer doubled while Haley Puetz, Amanda Dorpinghaus and Annabelle Roellig singled.
Whittaker drew the lone walk.
Nowak and Roellig stole bases.
“We were able to hit the ball pretty well too,” Eggert said. “However, most of our at-bats resulted in hard-hit balls that went directly to Union’s fielders.”
Dewert said her team is playing well as the postseason rapidly approaches.
“We are a young team and we are starting to gel,” she said. “It is so fun to watch them. The girls made the plays and got Borgia off the bases. It was a great team win for us. We hit the ball well and were aggressive on the bases. We did everything we have been working on in practice.
“It is so great to see the girls’ hard work paying off,” Dewert continued. “We just need to keep working hard and doing and perfecting the little things. This is a great group of girls. I am so proud of them.”