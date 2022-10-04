Getting three two-run innings, the Union softball Lady ’Cats pushed to a 7-0 shutout of rival St. Francis Borgia Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark.

“It was a fun game,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “It is always fun when you get to play against teams that have girls who play together in the summer. We had a big turnout for the United Way Night as well. It is fun playing in front of a crowd.”