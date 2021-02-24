It all comes down to Wednesday for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats.
Union (15-0, 6-0) plays at St. James (18-5, 6-0) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for the Four Rivers Conference title.
“That is a tough place to play,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We will have to be strong with the ball and keep them off the boards. They are deep and like to get up and down, so transition defense will be one of the keys.”
The game is the second part of a boys-girls doubleheader.
Union put itself into position to play for the league title with wins over St. Clair Saturday, 60-29, and Sullivan Monday, 63-29.
Hosting St. Clair, Union led 21-11 after one quarter, 41-14 at the half, and 58-22 through three quarters.
“It took us a little bit to get going,” Rapert said. “Coming off a game Friday night and then having a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, a slow start can happen. Once we got going, our energy on defense picked up and we rebounded the ball well. I was proud that we had good effort playing two good opponents back-to-back.”
Emily Gaebe led Union with 22 points.
Reagan Rapert posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. She pulled down seven rebounds.
Maddie Helling ended with 12 points on four three-point baskets. She also had eight rebounds.
Julia Overstreet netted six points and added eight rebounds.
Megan Siedhoff scored three points and Ava Eagan added two points.
For St. Clair, Alohilani Bursey netted 12 points.
Ava Brand was next with 11 points.
Ally Newton scored four points, and Annabelle Coonse scored two points.
Sullivan
Hitting the road Monday night, Union was able to pull away in the second half for a 63-29 victory.
Union led 15-9 after one quarter and was up 27-21 at the half. In the third quarter, Union went on a 19-6 run to lead 46-27 after three quarters. Union outscored Sullivan in the fourth quarter, 17-2, to seal the win.
“We did not do a very good job on the boards in the first half,” Pat Rapert said. “We gave up too many second-chance points early. In the second half, we buckled down more on defense and took more pride in our rebounding. We have to be able to keep teams off the glass in order to be successful.”
Reagan Rapert had 23 points to lead Union in scoring.
Helling netted 13 points with five rebounds.
Gaebe had 12 points. Overstreet scored eight points, and Siedhoff added seven.