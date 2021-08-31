Chalk it up to a learning experience.
Union hosted a volleyball jamboree Tuesday, playing Seckman and Pacific.
Although the Lady ’Cats did not win a single set, there were positives.
“They continued to work to improve on mistakes and didn’t get too down on themselves,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said.
Against Seckman, Union scored 10 points in the first set and 13 in the second one. Union scored 13 points and 17 points in the games against Pacific. Games were to 21 points.
Union’s problems started with the first contact.
“Our serve receive and passing need to be improved,” Getman said. “We aren’t getting the ball close enough to the target area to get many good in-system plays going.”
Getman also feels blocking needs to be improved.
“A stronger blocking presence at the net will help that as well,” Getman said. “We also need to work on improving the ball when the pass or set isn’t what is expected. Our communication wasn’t strong, either.”
Union knows it has to do better once the matches begin.
“We learned we have to continue to make conscious efforts to apply what is learned in practice and that communication is imperative to success on the court,” Getman said.
Union hosts Rolla to open the regular season Monday. Varsity competition is expected to begin at 6 p.m.