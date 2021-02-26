Add another win for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats.
Union improved to 13-0 overall, 4-0 in the Four Rivers Conference, with a 68-28 win over Hermann.
Hermann fell to 12-10 overall, 3-2 in the Four Rivers Conference.
“I told the girls that I was really happy with their mindset,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We had two quarantines, and then the weather hit. This is Game 13 for us, and I’m just proud they come out and play with effort every night.”
With the win, Union stayed on course for a potential league title showdown with St. James Wednesday. Entering the weekend, both teams were undefeated in FRC action.
“Everybody has been talking about that game,” Rapert said. “I’m just concerned about tonight, tomorrow, and Monday. In the Four Rivers Conference, you can’t take anyone lightly. It’s that time of the year. We’ve got the first seed in our district. Hopefully, we’ll be energized heading in that direction.”
Both teams won Saturday. Union beat St. Clair and Hermann defeated Pacific.
Union won Monday at Sullivan while Hermann lost at St. James.
Once again, Union wasted little time in jumping out to the lead. Union held a 24-6 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 43-16. Through three quarters, Union led, 61-24.
“What I like about our team is that we share the ball well,” Rapert said. “We have a couple of girls scoring in double figures, but they look for each other so well. Most of the girls have played together for a long time. We’re unselfish, come down on transition and make the extra pass. I like the way we share the ball and help each other out on defense. That means a lot.”
Senior Reagan Rapert led the Lady ’Cats with 29 points. She hit four three-point baskets and went 5-5 from the free-throw line. All of her scoring came in the first three quarters.
Rapert also was honored for reaching 2,000 career points following the game. She reached that milestone last Friday in Owensville.
Maddie Helling netted 10 points and hit two three-point baskets.
Emily Gaebe scored nine points.
Julia Overstreet followed with eight points.
Mya Minor scored twice in the final quarter to end with four points.
Kelsey Brake and Ava Eagan each ended with three points.
Megan Siedhoff knocked down two free throws for her scoring.
“Our focus has been really good up to this point,” Pat Rapert said.
Nine different players scored for Hermann.
Chelsey Moeckli and Kaylyn Powers tied for the scoring lead with five points apiece.
Holly Heldt and Malerie Schutt both scored four points.
Iteara Christian netted three points.
Grace Godat, Cydney Moeckli and Grace Winkelmann each had two points. Shelby Schutt closed with one point.
“I think Hermann is a good rebounding team, and I knew they would play hard as well,” Pat Rapert said. “There are a lot of good coaches in the Four Rivers Conference. They get their kids to play right and play hard. You can’t take any team lightly.”