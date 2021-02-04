With senior Reagan Rapert leading the way, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats rolled to another big win Saturday.
Union (8-0) defeated School of the Osage (8-9) at the Camdenton Shootout, 64-29.
“I thought we came out and guarded well,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We moved the ball well on offense and were able to get some good looks. We finished around the rim and also hit 11 threes. I was proud of their effort.”
Reagan Rapert scored 37 points with three rebounds and an assist. Rapert knocked down five three-point baskets.
Next in the scoring column was Julia Overstreet with seven points. She hit one three-point basket and added three rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
Maddie Helling had six points, coming from two three-point baskets. She also had four assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Ending with three points each were Kelsey Brake, Katie Donovan, Jessi Clark and Emily Gaebe.
Brake also had two assists, two steals and a rebound. Clark added an assist and a steal.
Gaebe also had two rebounds and a steal.
Megan Siedhoff had two points, three rebounds and an assist.
Ava Eagan added three rebounds. Mya Minor had two steals, an assist and a rebound.
Through everything, Union only made it to the free-throw line three times, hitting one shot.
Union led after one quarter, 18-7, and at the half, 36-10. The Lady ’Cats held a 58-24 lead through three quarters.