The Union Lady ’Cats are ready to try for some payback.
Union (22-5) advanced Thursday in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament, knocking off the No. 6 seed, Windsor (11-14) in the quarterfinal round at Washington, 61-30.
The No. 3 seeded Lady ’Cats will now play No. 2 Jefferson City (19-7) in the semifinals Saturday at 4 p.m.
The game will be a rematch of the Union Tournament championship.
“This is 10 wins in a row for us and our last loss was to Jeff City, so the girls are pretty excited for this one,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said.
The quarterfinal match, already scheduled for the late start at 8:30 p.m., tipped off after 9 p.m. after a preceding game between Washington and Rockwood Summit went to four overtime periods.
Union took a 14-8 lead over Windsor after one quarter and extended that into a 33-16 halftime edge.
The third quarter ended with the Lady ’Cats firmly in front, 56-21.
Sophomore Sophia Helling led all scorers with 34 points. She shot 10-11 from the free-throw line.
“I thought Sophia was really good,” Karvinen said. “She did some very good things at times and I thought she was the best player on the court tonight. The eight-point trip put us over the top with the two technical fouls and the three and Sophia hit all four free throws. I don’t want to call it the turning point, but that was where we separated ourselves.”
Kelsey Brake was next for Union with 10 points.
Mya Minor, Ava Sykes and Lucy Koenigsfeld each added four points.
Fallyn Blankenship scored three and Isabelle Gilbert added two to round out the Union scoresheet.
Reagan Daly led Windsor with 10 points.
Other scorers included Abigail Holland (six points), Adrianna Mancuso (five), Peyton Broderick (three), Madelyn Mancuso (two), Alexis Cox (two) and Riley Fendler (two).
Saturday’s other semifinal, at 2 p.m., will feature Washington (18-9) against the district’s No. 1 seed, Helias (20-6).
Both semifinal games take place at Blue Jay Gym.
