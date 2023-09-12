Staying perfect in the Four Rivers Conference, the Union softball Lady ’Cats won in six innings at Wildcat Ballpark Thursday over Owensville, 11-1.
Union improved to 5-2 overall, 2-0 in the FRC, with the win.
Union scored in all but one inning, outhitting Owensville by a 9-4 margin. Union made four errors to Owensville’s three.
The Dutchgirls scored their run in the top of the first and that lead held until Union scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
Fallyn Blankenship pitched all six innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on four hits and one walk. She struck out 10.
Alexa Lause had three hits, including a double.
Lucy Koenigsfeld and Blankenship each had two hits. Koenigsfeld homered for the second game in a row.
Ali Thwing and Emma Wallis each had one hit.
Blankenship stole two bases while Wallis and Lause each had one swipe.
Lause scored three runs. Koenigsfeld and Wallis both scored twice.
Koenigsfeld drove in four runs.
Union plays Friday and Saturday in the Seckman Tournament. The Lady ’Cats play Festus and Washington Friday. Pool play ends Saturday against Farmington. Union will get a final game after that.
