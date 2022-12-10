Union’s girls basketball team continued its early-season trend Wednesday in Cedar Hill.
The Lady ’Cats (4-0) raced past Northwest (1-4), 70-8.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union’s girls basketball team continued its early-season trend Wednesday in Cedar Hill.
The Lady ’Cats (4-0) raced past Northwest (1-4), 70-8.
“I thought our pressure in the first half was the difference,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said.
The game marked Union’s best defensive effort so far this season.
The previous best was an 88-13 win over Gateway STEM Dec. 1 at home.
Union raced out to a 29-0 lead after one quarter. Union scored the first 41 points before Northwest scored with 4:41 to play in the second quarter.
Union led at the half, 50-6. It was 62-6 through three quarters.
Junior Kelsey Brake and sophomore Isabelle Gilbert each scored 13 points.
Sophomore Sophia Helling was next with 12. Junior Mya Minor recorded 11 points.
Sophomore Fallyn Blankenship netted eight points while sophomores Lucy Koenigsfeld and Ava Sykes each scored five.
Sophomore Josselyn Smith added two and junior Ava Eagan ended with one point.
Northwest was led by Macie Winfrey, who scored three points.
Madison Hogan and Lexie LaBrash each scored two points.
Kyley Stout added one point.
The Lady Lions hit one three-point basket and went 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.