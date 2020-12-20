Welcome back, Union Lady ’Cats.
Playing for just the second time this season, and first since Dec. 1, Union defeated Lift for Life Thursday at home, 44-39.
Union missed time due to quarantine, but returned with the five-point win.
“That was our first game back off quarantine and we had three practices in the last couple of weeks,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “Hopefully, we can get in a flow of games and practices after the new year. We have our first conference game against Pacific on Monday.”
Union moved out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter. It was 23-17 at the half.
“We started off well defensively and our intensity was good,” Rapert said. “We jumped on them early because of those two things.”
Lift for Life (1-1) outscored Union in the third quarter, 16-7, to take a 33-30 lead into the final eight minutes.
“In the third quarter, we were getting good looks at the basket but could not get anything to fall,” Rapert said. “We were still getting stops, but we were so frustrated offensively that we stopped communicating and staying disciplined on the defensive end. Lift for Life started getting to the paint and hurting us on the boards.”
Union held the visitors to just six points over the final eight minutes to come back for the 44-39 victory.
Senior Reagan Rapert paced the Union attack with 23 points. She scored 11 of those points in the fourth quarter, including all three of her free throws.
Union went 10-13 from the contest from the stripe, including going 6-10 in the fourth quarter.
Julia Overstreet scored 15 points in her first game of the season. She hit one of Union’s three-point shots and went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
“I thought we showed some resilience and fought through some adversity late in the game,” Pat Rapert said. “Julia Overstreet and Reagan Rapert made some big free throws and made some big plays late in the game to help get the win.”
Jessi Clark was next with five points.
Megan Siedhoff netted three points while Emily Gaebe and Kelsey Brake each scored two points.
Lift for Life was led by Kori Seals, who scored 13 points. Mackenzie Wilson was next with 11 points. The pair scored 14 of the team’s 16 third-quarter points.
Taylor Brown scored six points while Chase Giddings added three. Na’Teonia Russell, Da’Nylah Hall and La’Niya Starks scored two points apiece.
Union hosts Pacific Monday to open Four Rivers Conference play. The varsity game is scheduled to start around 7 p.m.