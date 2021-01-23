Silent, but deadly.
Union’s basketball Lady ’Cats quietly have established a reputation for winning this season, dominating in most of their games.
The 6-0 Lady ’Cats have only had one game end within 30 points, a 44-39 win over Lift for Life Dec. 17. In the other five wins, the average margin of victory has been 37.4 points.
That run includes Wednesday’s 69-30 win in Cedar Hill over Northwest (6-7).
So, why is Union flying under the radar of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association pollsters?
Perhaps, it’s because while Union has been dominant, it’s only played six games so far this season. Two quarantines have limited Union’s schedule. Union also dropped out of the Lutheran South Tournament at the turn of the year.
Union’s latest quarantine ended in time for the Lady ’Cats to play their game Wednesday against Northwest, and the team picked right up where it had left off.
“It definitely was nice to be back on the court,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I thought we played hard and shot the ball pretty well. We definitely had to shake some of the rust off in some areas, but hopefully that will come with getting into a flow of games.”
The Lady ’Cats ripped out to a 20-5 lead after eight minutes and were up 47-14 at the half. It was 69-23 through three quarters.
Emily Gaebe was Union’s top scorer with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Reagan Rapert netted 22 points with nine assists and eight steals.
Megan Siedhoff scored nine points and was perfect at the free-throw line, going 3-3.
Julia Overstreet added eight points and five steals.
Mya Minor netted four points.
Jessi Clark scored two points and had four rebounds.
Grace Eimer and Haley Yount each scored 10 of the Northwest points.
Eimer was 4-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, Northwest went 11-17 from the stripe.
Sarah Roth and Lexi Sanchez each scored five points. Roth hit the team’s lone three-point basket.
Yount pulled down nine rebounds. Raenna Pursley was next with eight while Jillian Schmoll had seven rebounds.
Union’s schedule continues to change. The Lady ’Cats will play Monday at Festus, Wednesday at St. James and Saturday against Osage at the Camdenton Shootout.