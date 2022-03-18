Just how deep is the Union girls soccer roster?
The Lady ’Cats went 25-3 overall in 2021, finishing third in the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships, the best-ever finish for the program.
It was the team’s third consecutive run to the state tournament.
“We have developed a winning culture with Union girls soccer,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We’ve been able to win 20 games in the last three consecutive seasons. I believe that our girls have drawn from those experiences.
“We’ve also developed a healthy competition between teammates. It’s always a fine line of wanting to do well yourself and wish the best for your teammates. Our girls have really chosen to embrace each other. This group, in particular, has done well with that early on.”
Union was undefeated at 5-0 in the Four Rivers Conference, adding to their lengthy run of league titles.
However, many of the team’s top players have moved to the college ranks. That includes NCAA Division I players Emily Gaebe (Saint Louis University), Maddie Helling (Indiana State) and Emma Cloud (Arkansas State). Kaitlyn Hobson (Lindenwood) and Kaylee Simpson (Missouri Baptist) also are playing at the next level.
“I think they understand there was a bit of changing of the guard,” Fennessey said. “Graduating seniors makes room for new leaders to step up. I expect our upperclassman to draw from previous years experiences and step up into those leadership roles for our team.”
Fennessey and his coaching staff knew the team would be hit by graduation and worked many younger players into the lineup last year. While that might have hurt individual statistics, that means there are several players with varsity experience coming back.
Key returning players are goalkeeper Sydney Ransom, defenders Aubrie Golus and Logan Baeres, midfielders Mia Smith and Maliyah Minor, and forwards Mya Minor and Addison Williford.
“We lost five key starters from last year‘s team,” Fennessey said. “That is a lot to make up for. We will most certainly be leaning on our key returning players along with Raegan Brueggemann, Ella Missey, Sophie Eagan, Briseyda Ballou and Marisa Shollenberger to step into those roles. They all have varsity experience from last year. We are also very positive about our six freshmen. I feel like they have done very well earlier on. We surely will be using them to play in some key areas.”
Freshmen making this year’s team are defenders Lucy Koenigsfeld, Holly Pipes and Ava Sykes, midfielders Jewelle Anderson and Mikah Williford, and forward Sophia Helling.
Fennessey feels Union is the team to beat in the Four Rivers Conference, but knows that the other teams, particularly Pacific and Sullivan, are improving.
Fennessey is being assisted by returning coaches Noah Assareh, Brady Weinhold and Bridget Klenke. The team gets another boost from Danielle (Peters) Thompson. The former player was the team’s athletic trainer in recent years, but has transitioned to a faculty position at Union.
The Lady ’Cats are slated to host a four-team jamboree Friday starting at 5 p.m. Union will play Parkway West at 5 p.m., Francis Howell at 7 p.m., and Lafayette at 7:30 p.m.
The first regular season game is a Four Rivers Conference game at St. Clair Monday, March 21. Varsity kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Union then hosts St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday, March 22. The varsity game is set for a 6:45 p.m. start.