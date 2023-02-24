Playing at home for the final time this season, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats rolled to a 73-39 win over North County Monday.
“North County wasn’t bad, we just shot the ball extremely well last night,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “Our pressure did hurt them more than I anticipated.”
Union (20-5) finishes the regular season at Potosi Wednesday.
Union jumped out to a 23-10 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 44-23. It was 66-33 after three.
Sophia Helling led Union with 24 points. She hit one three-point shot and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Kelsey Brake was next with 21 points. She hit four three-point baskets.
Fallyn Blankenship scored 11 points with three three-point baskets.
Ava Sykes contributed six points. Mya Minor netted five. Lucy Koenigsfeld scored four points and Ava Eagan added two.
Union hit eight three-point baskets and went 7-10 from the free-throw line.
Paris Larkin led North County with 16 points.
Megan Reed and Lainey Calkins each scored six points.
Alyssa Ludwig was next with five points.
Paige Lewis, Lauren Politte and Allison Scott scored two points apiece.
North County hit one three-point basket and went 2-5 from the free-throw line.
Union is seeded third for the Class 5 District 5 Tournament at Washington High School, which starts Thursday, March 2.
Helias is the top seed while Jefferson City is second. Karvinen noted Jefferson City defeated Helias Monday, 53-31.
Union opens district play with the late game, a scheduled 8:30 p.m. start, against No. 6 Windsor.
The winner of that game faces either Jefferson City or No. 7 Capital City Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m.