It took until the fourth quarter, but top-seeded Union was able to rally for a victory over tournament host St. Francis Borgia Regional Saturday in the Borgia Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals, 63-53.
“We’ll take it,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “It was a good win for the kids. We get to play in the championship game. They’re young, so it’s exciting for them.”
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan credited her players for coming back.
“We really had a slow start,” Houlihan said. “We really weren’t able to emulate the quickness of this game. We finally settled into it midway through the first quarter and had to dig our way out of a hole. I’m very proud of the way the energy level picked up and was maintained after that.”
Union (13-8) jumped out to a 14-6 lead through one quarter. Borgia (11-9), the fourth seed, trailed by as much as 12 points early in the second quarter, but chipped back to take the lead at the buzzer on a Natalie Alferman shot, 27-25.
“We really haven’t had Kelsey Brake out for that long of a stint in a game this year,” Rapert said. “We’ve got to find people to step up into that role in the one spot. Credit to them, too. We got on them early with our pressure, and then got away from it. I don’t know if it was something we were doing, but it felt like a weird vibe and we weren’t executing well.”
Borgia ended the half on a 12-point run and continued it with the first two baskets of the third quarter. Borgia held the lead for much of the third quarter and was up after 24 minutes, 39-37.
“We did not box out very well,” Rapert said. They got a lot of offensive boards with second and third shots.”
Brake hammered a three-point shot 12 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Lady ’Cats back on top and the teams traded the lead for nearly half of the final quarter.
Celia Gildehaus scored and was fouled, tying the game at 49-49 with 4:33 to play.
On the other end, Sophia Helling hit a three-point shot, which rolled around the rim before falling, to put Union back on top. After both teams missed chances, Brake hit from three-point range with 2:47 to play, giving Union a 55-49 edge. Union held the lead for the rest of the game, adding at the free-throw line in the final minute.
“I think we ran our stuff a little bit better down the stretch than in other games, which have been tight,” Rapert said.
Brake and Helling combined to score 42 of Union’s 63 points.
Brake netted 22 of those points, including four three-point baskets. She went 6-10 from the free-throw line in the final quarter.
Helling closed with 20 points, hitting one three-point basket. She went 5-8 from the free-throw stripe.
Fallyn Blankenship came off the bench to hit a trio of three-point baskets for her nine points.
Mya Minor, Ava Eagan and Ava Sykes each scored four points.
Union hit eight three-point baskets and went 11-19 from the free-throw line.
“Union has so much energy and confidence,” Houlihan said. “They play for each other. You can tell that. They’re well coached. In a couple of years, we’ll be talking about how good they are.”
Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia with 22 points, eight rebounds and one blocked shot.
Gildehaus netted nine points with five rebounds.
Audrey Richardson contributed eight points, five steals, four rebounds and an assist.
Lexie Meyer scored six points with eight rebounds and four steals.
Amanda Dorpinghaus closed with three points and two rebounds.
Alferman and Elliot Schmelz each scored two points.
Alferman also had four rebounds and a steal. Schmelz added two rebounds and a steal.
Madison Lieberoff scored one point with two rebounds.
Borgia didn’t hit a single three-point basket while going 9-15 from the free-throw line.
“I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made, from the first game where we got blown out by Owensville to being able to play in a game against a team like Union.”
Union will play Parkway South, the third seed, for the championship Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Borgia will take on second-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South for third place Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.
Parkway South defeated Ft. Zumwalt South in the other semifinal Saturday, 66-59.