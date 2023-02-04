Do you think 70 seconds is a short amount of time?
For the Union basketball Lady ’Cats, that span made all the difference in the world Wednesday in the opening round of the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament.
Second-seeded Union (13-5) used that stretch, 1:10, to score 11 points on the way to beating Borgia (7-13), 56-44.
“Any win is a good win at the varsity level, but we’ve got to get back to work,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said.
“We had done such a good job making their looks difficult from the three-point line,” Houlihan said. “They had four possessions where they hit three threes and a layup and that was the difference in the game.”
The game was tied, 40-40, before sophomore Fallyn Blankenship hit a three-point shot with 3:50 to play in the final quarter.
Blankenship scored on the break with 3:30 to play, causing Houlihan to call a timeout.
Blankenship knocked down another three with 2:57 remaining and teammate Sophia Helling followed with another three with 2:40 remaining, forcing Borgia to take another timeout.
But, the damage had been done. Union turned a 40-40 tie into a 51-40 lead and never looked back.
“We played six minutes tonight, the first three minutes of the first quarter and the last three minutes of the fourth quarter,” Karvinen said.
The game didn’t follow the trend of a No. 2 seed playing a seventh seed. Union jumped ahead, 11-2, and led after one quarter, 15-8.
“Earlier in the season, that would have been a bigger run and we would have put our heads down,” Houlihan said. “We’re starting to fight and grow, and you can see that.”
Borgia tied the game at 15-15 in the second quarter, and led at different times. Union held the halftime advantage, 27-22.
Union shot ahead multiple times in the fourth quarter, but Borgia trimmed the gap to 40-36 after 24 minutes.
The Lady Knights found senior Celia Gildehaus for two baskets in the fourth quarter, tying the contest at 40-40 with 4:07 to play. Union then went on its run and never looked back, winning by 12, 54-40.
“It’s a long season,” Karvinen said. “Some nights, you just don’t have it. We didn’t have it tonight. Most teams lose that game. We won that game out of pure effort, grit and fight. We forced 30 turnovers. We missed 15 layups and they played their butts off.”
Houlihan said her team made mistakes.
“We had too many turnovers, but we had done a good job of not letting those result in lots of points,” Houlihan said. “We made those runs very short.”
Union had three players reach double digits in scoring.
Junior Kelsey Brake was the top scorer with 13 points. She hit two of Union’s eight three-point baskets and went 5-7 from the free-throw line. As a team, Union was 10-16 from the stripe.
Junior Mya Minor and Blankenship, a sophomore, both scored 11 points.
Minor hit two three-point baskets while Blankenship hit three.
Helling, a sophomore, ended with seven points while missing large chunks of the game due to foul trouble. She hit one three-point basket and was 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Ava Sykes and Lucy Koenigsfeld both ended with five points.
Isabelle Gilbert added two points.
“Our standards are higher than that,” Karvinen said. “That’s not tolerable. We beat Borgia by 24 earlier in the year (first round of the Union Tournament, 56-32, Jan. 10) and we just were going to come in here, punch the clock, and win by 30. It doesn’t work like that. It’s varsity basketball. Give Borgia credit. They fought tonight. The Gildehaus girl was good.”
When Borgia could get the ball all the way down the floor, they had success pushing it inside to 6-1 senior Gildehaus, who led the way with 16 points.
“Tonight, we were able to get those passes inside to Gildehaus and that kept us in the game,” Houlihan said.
Clara Nowak netted 12 points, including two three-point baskets, before fouling out as Borgia tried to get back into the game in the closing minutes. Nowak also went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Borgia had three three-point baskets and went 5-9 from the stripe.
Amanda Dorpinghaus closed with five points. Sydney Kessler was next with four. Kate Snider scored three points and Madi Lieberoff and Tatum Scheer each scored two points.
“Amanda Dorpinghaus did a tremendous job on Union’s best shooter and trying to keep her from scoring,” Houlihan said. “She kept her from getting good looks all night.”
Both teams will play again Saturday in the second round.
Borgia takes on University City (13-4) Saturday in a consolation semifinal at 1:30 p.m.
Union plays Ft. Zumwalt South (13-5) at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
“I think Mariah Dallas (scored 25 against University City) from Ft. Zumwalt South is one of the best players in the St. Louis metropolitan area,” Karvinen said. “She’s really good. Bryn Pawlik (22 points Wednesday) can play and the rest play hard. We’re going to have to play a whole lot better than that. We have to play as hard as we did at St. James.”
The tournament is slated to end Saturday, Feb. 11.