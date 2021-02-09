Scoring 18 of the game’s first 22 points, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats blitzed past Ft. Zumwalt South Wednesday in the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament semifinals, 69-27.
“I think that’s a quality win,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I know the score’s going to look like it wasn’t, but they’re a really good team. I think we came out and did what we needed to early. We rebounded the ball well. I thought our effort was good. Even when they broke our press, we did a nice job of sprinting back and containing. You’re not always going to get turnovers, but you try to speed things up a little bit. We came out and did what we needed to do at the beginning of the game, and again at the start of the second half. Those two points were crucial.”
With the win, Union (10-0) advanced to Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Rock Bridge (12-2).
“I’m excited to play a team like Rock Bridge, because it can only help us,” Rapert said.
Union showed little mercy to Melanie Schmit’s Lady Bulldogs (10-4).
The former New Haven coach tried everything, but couldn’t stem Union’s tide in the opening quarter. Union was up 26-6 through eight minutes and continued to add from there.
The Lady ’Cats led at the half, 36-14, and were up after three quarters, 64-26.
“We knew they were going to make adjustments at the half,” Rapert said. “We knew the first few minutes of the second half would be crucial for us to set that tone back again. I thought we did that. We rebounded well and we were able to get out and go.”
The large lead allowed Rapert to give his reserves plenty of playing time.
Union’s leader, once again, was Reagan Rapert. The senior guard netted 20 points over three quarters of playing time. Rapert forced several turnovers, breaking up Ft. Zumwalt South’s offensive possessions before they ever really started.
Julia Overstreet and Emily Gaebe both scored 15 points.
Overstreet hit two of Union’s seven three-point baskets.
Kelsey Brake came off the bench to score eight points in the second half.
Megan Siedhoff scored six points while Maddie Helling closed with three. Ava Eagan added two points.
Union went 10-12 from the free-throw line.
Ft. Zumwalt South’s scoring leaders were Jenna Smith and Camie Humphrey with eight points apiece.
Mariah Dallas was in foul trouble for much of the game, but managed to score five points while staying on the floor.
Maddie Murphy also scored five points, hitting Ft. Zumwalt South’s lone three-point basket.
Alyssa Sarver added one point.
Ft. Zumwalt South went 4-11 from the free-throw line.
“I think they’re a good team,” Pat Rapert said. “I know the score isn’t indicative of how good they are, but we played pretty well and our effort was pretty good. We had some young kids step up and hit shots, too, so it was a good night.”
In Saturday’s championship game, the Lady ’Cats face a challenge with Rock Bridge. The Lady Bruins are ranked fourth in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Union was ranked eighth in the Class 5 poll.
Rock Bridge faces two tall players, including 6-4 KK Brodie. Pat Rapert sees that as being a challenge for his team.
Additionally, the Lady Bruins are paced by 5-10 junior guard Avery Kroenke, who was able to escape close coverage from Borgia during the other semifinal, a 58-39 Rock Bridge final.
“They’re physical and they’re big,” Pat Rapert said. “We’re just going to come and play. We’ll try to do the best we can. We’re excited to be in that position. I’m excited for the girls. They got rewarded for their play.”