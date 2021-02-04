Taking advantage of finally getting to play in a tournament, the Union girls basketball Lady ’Cats raced to a 67-34 win over Washington Monday night to begin the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament.
“Doug (Light) has his team playing really hard,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said of the Lady Jays. “They’re scrappy. They’re young. When you play the late game, sometimes you worry about intrinsically motivating yourselves and getting going. I thought we did. I don’t think we lacked any hop in our step. You can’t take anyone for granted and I thought we did a good job at that.”
Light credited Union.
“They anticipate everything,” Light said. “They break on every pass. All of them were hitting shots. They rebounded and killed us with the rebounds. They were just on tonight.”
Union (9-0) stepped out of the Lutheran South Tournament near the start of the year and was on quarantine for its home tournament.
Seeded second for the Borgia Tournament, the Lady ’Cats wasted no time in setting the tone against Washington (5-13).
Union jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Lady ’Cats were up 23-7 after one quarter and 50-15 at the half. It was 63-38 through the third quarter.
“Our kids do play hard,” Light said. “They never give up. They put so much effort out. That’s the thing I’m most proud about with this team.”
Pat Rapert was able to put his entire roster into the game and none of the starters played in the final quarter.
Reagan Rapert led Union with 25 points.
Julia Overstreet was next with 18 points. She knocked down three of Union’s eight three-point baskets. She also went 5-8 from the free-throw line. Union was 15-25 for the game.
Maddie Helling scored nine points on three threes.
Kelsey Brake was the top-scoring reserve with seven points. Ava Eagan and Emily Gaebe each scored four points.
“We didn’t shoot it very good from the line, but we did shoot it pretty good from the perimeter,” Pat Rapert said. “I thought we shared the ball well and spread the ball out pretty good.”
Gabby Lindemann led Washington with 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also had one steal.
Grace Landwehr scored six points with one rebound. Taylor Brown and Olivia Reed both scored five points. Brown grabbed two rebounds and had two steals. Two-point scorers were Allie Huddleston, Elizabeth Reed, Payton Voss and Abi Waters.
Huddleston blocked a shot.
Emma Briggs added four rebounds and an assist. Ingrid Figas had one rebound. Joie Heien contributed a steal.
“We’re in a tough stretch,” Light said. “We just played two of the top-ranked teams in the St. Louis area and then we had undefeated Union. I told our kids that we just have to stick together and survive this stretch.”
Both teams are back in action Wednesday. Washington faces Rockwood Summit at 4 p.m. in a consolation semifinal. Union will play Ft. Zumwalt South in the semifinals at 7 p.m.
“We’ve got to come ready to go Wednesday, for sure,” Pat Rapert said. “I thought they looked pretty solid, pretty deep, pretty athletic and long. We’re going to have to do a really good job of keeping them off the glass.”