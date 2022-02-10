Jumping on top in the first quarter, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats never looked back Monday night in a Four Rivers Conference win at St. Clair, 78-28.
“We tried to run some stuff that will help us down the stretch heading into the district tournament,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We’re trying to get our rotation down. We shot the ball pretty decent, and that helps.”
St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said he knew his team was in for a challenge.
“They did a good job putting a lot of pressure on our ballhandlers,” Johnson said. “We’re still struggling at this moment to find some consistency in breaking the press. It’s been hard for us all year — and you can tell.”
Union (12-7, 2-2) broke away after Rapert called a timeout with 5:54 to go in the opening quarter. Union held a 5-4 lead at the time before outscoring St. Clair by a 19-3 margin over the rest of the quarter.
“They had a couple of easy baskets early and I had to call a quick timeout to talk about a few things,” Rapert said. “Our effort picked up. We started pressuring them and shooting the ball a little better. We took care of business there.”
Johnson agreed.
“When they went to the press, we struggled to get the ball across half court,” Johnson said.
From there, the Lady ’Cats didn’t look back. Union led St. Clair (2-17, 0-3) at the half, 57-15, and through three quarters, 76-25.
Rapert was able to play his entire lineup in the game and 10 different players scored.
“It’s nice to do that, especially after having a snow break,” Rapert said. “It’s good to get those kids some reps because we’ve got a tough one against Owensville Thursday.”
Union’s leading scorer was Sophia Helling, who scored 19 points.
Fallyn Blankenship knocked down four of Union’s seven three-point baskets on the way to scoring 15 points for the game.
Kelsey Brake netted eight points while going 6-6 from the free-throw line.
Isabelle Gilbert also closed with eight points.
Lucy Koenigsfeld scored seven points.
Ava Eagan and Ava Sykes each scored six points.
Mya Minor netted five points.
Hailey DeWitt and Holly Pipes each added two points.
Union went 16-26 from the free-throw line.
St. Clair did have positives in the game. Sicily Humphrey knocked down two three-point baskets on the way to scoring eight points.
“Lately, she’s been our hottest shooter,” Johnson said. “She made two threes tonight and she made three threes in the last game. She does a good job of shooting for us.”
Vada Moore was next, scoring seven points.
Emma Thompson netted six points.
Lucy Moore and Grace Moore each scored three points.
Ava Brand added one point.
St. Clair hit four three-point baskets and went 2-6 from the free-throw line.
“At the beginning of the game, we did a good job of finding the girl closest to the basket,” Johnson said. “After a couple of turnovers, we started rushing the ball and we got into trouble to where we couldn’t catch back up.”
Union returns home to host Owensville Thursday in another Four Rivers Conference game. The Lady ’Cats then play at St. Francis Borgia Saturday in the Borgia Tournament semifinals against the host team at 5:30 p.m.
The Borgia Tournament was supposed to be played last week, but was pushed back because of snow.
St. Clair plays Sullivan Tuesday in the makeup of the Union Tournament seventh-place game before going to St. James Wednesday for Four Rivers Conference play.