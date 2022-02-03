Gone in three seconds.
That’s about how long it took for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats to grab the lead Monday in the opening round of the St. Francis Borgia Girls Basketball Tournament sponsored by The Competitive Edge.
Once the top-seeded Lady ’Cats took the lead, they never looked back on the way to an 80-13 win over Soldan.
“We did what we needed to do,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “That’s all you can really say.”
Union plays host Borgia, a 48-31 winner over Washington, in the second round. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, but could be altered if projected winter weather hits.
Union had little trouble with Soldan, leading 29-3 after one quarter, 53-7 at the half, and 71-11 through three quarters.
There were positives for Union. Rapert was able to play his entire roster and get most players at least two quarters of action. A total of 13 of the 14 players scored points.
“That’s always a good thing,” Rapert said. “We’ve got to get back with some practice and get ready.”
Ava Sykes was the team’s leading scorer with 11 points.
Josselyn Smith, Jewelle Anderson and Abeni Hall each scored nine points. Anderson hit three of Union’s six three-point baskets.
Sophia Helling checked out with eight points.
Lucy Koenigsfeld netted seven points in the first half.
Hailey DeWitt closed with six points.
Holly Pipes had five points.
Kelsey Brake, Isabelle Gilbert and Fallyn Blankenship each scored four points.
Alizabeth Elbert and Ava Eagan each ended with two points.
Union went 10-13 from the free-throw line.
Anyah Taylor led Soldan with seven points. She went 3-8 from the free-throw line.
Alanha Adams added four points and Kaprice Johnson contributed two.
Soldan is scheduled to play Washington Wednesday in the consolation semifinals.