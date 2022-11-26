For Union’s basketball Lady ’Cats, it was worth the trip.
Opening the season on the road in Jackson Monday, Union rolled to a 60-33 win over Saxony Lutheran.
“The girls played hard,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. We have a lot to work on, but I was pleased overall beating a solid team on the road by 27 on opening night.”
Union led after one quarter, 15-10. It was 27-16 at the half and 37-19 through three quarters.
Union knocked down 11 three-point baskets in the game and went 5-7 from the free-throw stripe.
Leading the way was sophomore Sophia Helling, who netted 20 points. She was 5-6 from the free-throw line and sank one three-point basket. Helling scored six of Union’s two-point baskets.
Junior Kelsey Brake was the top three-point shooter with four on the night. She closed with 14 points.
Junior Mya Minor and sophomore Ava Sykes both scored eight points.
Sophomore Fallyn Blankenship netted five points. Sophomore Isabelle Gilbert posted three points and junior Ava Eagan added two.
Maddie Preusser led Saxony Lutheran with seven points. Anna Mueller was next with six.
Kennedy Biri, Evie Caruso and Abby Haley each scored four points.
Rebecca Johnson added three points. Maci Hillis and Ashlyn Mueller each had two points and Abagayle Britton ended with one point.
The Lady ’Cats return to action next Tuesday, Nov. 29, hosting Washington at 5:30 p.m. That’s the first half of a girls-boys doubleheader between Union and Washington.
