Hitting the road Saturday, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats halted a two-game losing steak in a rout of Osage.
Union won, 60-30, improving to 10-7 on the season with the win.
“We came out shooting the ball well,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “That always helps. Our defensive pressure gave them some problems and we were able to get some easy baskets.”
Kelsey Brake paced Union’s offense with 28 points. That included eight three-point baskets.
Sophia Helling was next with 20 points.
Mya Minor and Isabelle Gilbert both scored three points.
Ava Sykes, Hailey DeWitt and Fallyn Blankenship closed with two points apiece.
The Lady ’Cats are the top seed for this week’s St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament. Union opened with a win over Soldan, 80-13, Monday, and is slated to play host Borgia Wednesday in the semifinals.