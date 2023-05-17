Mystery solved.
Union’s soccer Lady ’Cats rolled to an 8-0 win over Bolivar in the Class 3 District 5 Tournament opening round Saturday in Rolla.
“The kids did a nice job against Bolivar,” Union head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We scored in a variety of ways which was good to see.”
Union (12-7-1) returned Monday to face third-seeded Rolla in the semifinals. Bolivar ended its season at 16-7.
Going into Saturday’s game, the second-seeded Lady ’Cats knew little about Bolivar. The No. 7 Lady Liberators carried the most wins, 16, of any district team.
Union last played Bolivar in the 2018 Class 3 quarterfinals, winning by a 4-0 margin.
In this meeting, sophomore Mikah Williford was Union’s go-to scorer, netting five of the team’s eight goals.
“Mikah Williford was on fire,” Fennessey said. “She couldn’t miss the net. She scored with her head. She scored with her foot. She scored on crosses played into the box. She scored on corners. She scored on loose balls. She was putting on a clinic from the left mid position.”
She scored the first two and last two goals of the game for Union.
Jewelle Anderson, Ava Sykes and Mya Minor also scored goals for Union, which led at the half, 6-0.
Union was able to take advantage on setpiece plays once again, scoring multiple times from corner kicks.
Addison Williford assisted on three of the goals while Holly Pipes had two assists. Minor assisted on one goal.
“Really was a team effort though,” Fennessey said. “Ali (Thwing) didn’t have many shots to worry about during the game. Our back line was able to keep it to very few shots on goal.”
Fennessey credited Sykes and Ava Eagan for creating offense.
“Both Ava‘s were a dangerous in the offensive end going forward,” Fennessey said. “Sykes was even able to score a goal.”
