Knocking out 14 hits, the Union softball Lady ’Cats rolled to a 15-6 win at North County Monday.
“The girls again are just hitting the ball hard up and down the lineup,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “We had several hit off the fence or at the bottom of the fence.”
Union (11-7) opened with two runs in the first and added three in the third. The big inning was the fourth, when Union added eight runs.
The Lady ’Cats scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
North County scored two runs in the first, three in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Pacing the offense was Ali Thwing, who went 3-4 with a double, a home run, a walk, three runs, and two RBIs.
“Ali Thwing got her fourth home run over the fence,” Dewert said. “She is seeing the ball well right now.”
Alexa Lause, Lucy Koenigsfeld, Brooklynne Anderson and Emma Wallis each had two hits. Anderson tripled. Wallis had two doubles. Koenigsfeld and Macy Hulsey also doubled.
Emma Roberts and Addisen Friese singled.
Lause walked twice and Roberts added one walk. Wallis was hit by a pitch.
Lause stole two bases and Wallis had one swipe.
Roberts added a sacrifice fly.
Lause and Anderson both scored twice. Fallyn Blankenship, Koenigsfeld, Roberts, Abby Thwing, Wallis, Hulsey and Friese scored once.
Roberts, Anderson, Wallis and Hulsey had two RBIs. Lause, Koenigsfeld and Friese drove in one run apiece.
Dewert praised Lause’s defensive play at third base.
“Alexa had a great game defensively for us,” Dewert said. “She made several very heads-up plays, saving runs from scoring.”
Roberts pitched, allowing six runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk over seven innings. She struck out three.
“We are just playing team ball,” Dewert said. “We will continue to fix the little things and we will continue to work hard. This is a great group of girls. We did make some errors, but we recovered from them. And when you are hitting it just makes everything better.”