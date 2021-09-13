Shooting a team score of 413, the Union girls golf Lady ’Cats placed second in Wednesday’s inaugural Ste. Genevieve Lady Dragon Invitational at the Ste. Genevieve Golf Club.
“We played really well yesterday and took second as a team,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “Alisha Skiles took 10th place overall and medaled. We had four scores under 110.”
Cape Girardeau Notre Dame won the event at 334. Union shot 413 to edge the host school by six strokes.
Fox was fourth at 426, and St. Clair shot 451 to end fifth.
Cape Girardeau Central had the final team score at 470.
Skiles shot 110 to place 10th in the event and medal.
Skylar Traffas shot 102, and Natalie Miner checked in at 104. Skylur McElwain was next at 107, and Kylee Mobley rounded out Union’s team at 123.
St. Clair was paced by Jordyn Hampson, who shot 98 to medal with a seventh-place finish.
Hayley Schaefer was next at 111.
Alyssa Taylor and Bonnie Kavanagh both ended at 121.
Cape Notre Dame’s Paige Compardo was the overall medalist at 71. Cape Notre Dame also had the next two finishers, Eliza Barnette (82) and Isabella Palmer (86).
Others to break 100 were Cape Notre Dame’s Avery Bader (95), Fox’s Angelina Friedman (95) and St. Genevieve’s Lani Yamnitz (97).