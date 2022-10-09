Union got a piece of everything at Tuesday’s Hermann Cross Country Invitational.
The Lady ’Cats were the team champions of the event while senior Bryson Pickard was first across the stripe in the boys race.
Union’s girls scored 60 points to edge Hermann, the defending Class 2 girls state champions, by two points.
“Overall the girls ran great, with some personal records set by over a minute,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “Of our girls that ran in the varsity and JV race, six girls set personal records and one girl set a season best. This is the time of year when we like to see times drop, and winning the meet helped our team gain some confidence going into the Four Rivers Conference championship.”
Rounding out the girls scores were Pacific (73), Owensville (74), Washington (106), Sullivan (140) and Wellsville-Middletown (167).
Owensville scored 57 points to claim the boys title.
Pacific finished second with 62 points, followed by Elsberry (64), Union (69) and Sullivan (85).
Pickard notched his second consecutive race win after also taking first Saturday at the Washington Invitational.
Pickard’s time of 16:39.22 came in well under that of runner up Aiden Kirk of Sullivan (17:12.61).
“He struggled through the first half of the season with a nagging hip injury, and we are just now starting to see him run healthy again,” Hurt said. “He worked hard over the summer to capitalize on his impressive finish to last spring’s track season and it shows. He is starting to see those benefits now.”
Hermann’s Katy Menke won the girls race in 19:14.49, followed by Sullivan’s Emily Willman in 19:34.14.
Pacific’s Grace Dryer (sixth, 20:47.91) and Lauren Schwierjohn (10th, 22:09.89) and Union’s Kelsey Brake (eighth, 21:22.27) all made the top 10 of the girls race.
“Overall, the cross country team is seeing lots of individual PRs and team success,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said. “The coaches are really excited to see how the rest of the season plays out.”
Union’s Abigail Spurgeon (12th, 22:19.59), Washington’s Isabella Von Behren (13th, 22:42.01), New Haven’s Janelle Cronin (14th, 22:42.78) and Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel (15th, 22:46.26) each recorded top 15 finishes.
Washington’s Lindsey Mueller (17th, 22:56.9) and Ava Staples (20th, 23:14.28), Union’s Amy Schreck (22nd, 23:37.34) and Cordelia Schreck (23rd, 23:43.35) and New Haven’s Sydney Grubb (25th, 23:51.42) made the top 25.
“I feel the conditions were very good yesterday for good times,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “It was warm but not too hot and the ground was hard. We had several runners who ran season best times.”
Olivia Mehringer (27th, 23:56.05), Breanna Vollmer (48th, 28:25.08), Gianna Schreck (49th, 28:36.9) and Andie Holmes (56th, 31:34.4) rounded out Union’s girls scoresheet.
Pacific’s Lady Indians were also represented by BrookLynn Husereau (28th, 24:22.85), Bella Jones (29th, 24:43.2), Carly Vaughn (32nd, 25:05.65), Ella Murphy (37th, 25:43.46) and Hanna Lane (38th, 25:55.68).
Zoey Ziegler (34th, 25:22.62) and Callie Russo (42nd, 26:31.03) ran for Washington’s girls.
After Pickard, the first local runner to finish in the boys race was Union teammate Taylor Meyer in fourth place at 17:14.56.
Pacific’s Nick Hunkins ranked sixth in 17:28.79. The Indians got three other top 20 finishes from Ben Smith (11th, 18:04.44), Dylan Stout (15th, 18:34.2) and Sean Wigger (19th, 18:47.25).
“The varsity boys’ team is really starting to gel,” Rob Schwierjohn said. “Their 5K times are dropping and their race strategies as individuals and as a team are really coming together. I am excited to see how they perform in the upcoming conference and district meets.”
Washington’s Steven Broadbent placed 16th in 18:35.27, running alone for his team.
Union’s Tyler Lutes placed 23rd in 19:34.35, followed by New Haven’s Jose Romo-Vasquez in 24th at 19:36.73.
Noah Carrico concluded the scoring for Pacific’s boys, ranking 28th in 19:56.76.
Also running for Union were Nick Bollinger (32nd, 20:15.41), Thomas Crane (35th, 21:16.97) and Aiden Borgmann (36th, 21:24.99).
New Haven’s David Otten placed 37th in 21:55.71.