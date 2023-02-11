Union stayed on course Monday night in home girls basketball action.
The Lady ’Cats defeated Hermann, 62-41, to stay unbeaten in Four Rivers Conference action.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union stayed on course Monday night in home girls basketball action.
The Lady ’Cats defeated Hermann, 62-41, to stay unbeaten in Four Rivers Conference action.
Union hits the road for a league showdown Monday in Owensville. The Dutchgirls (15-5, 3-0) are the only other unbeaten team in FRC games.
Union improved to 15-4 overall and 4-0 in league games.
The Lady Bearcats fell to 12-10 overall, 2-2 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Against Hermann, Union scored the first 19 points before Hermann was able to respond. It was 19-0 through one quarter.
“The press was effective most of the game,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said.
Hermann exploded in the second quarter, but Union led 25-18 at the half.
Kelsey Brake led Union’s surge with 19 points, six steals, five assists and two rebounds. She sank four of Union’s nine three-point baskets.
Sophia Helling was next with 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and a blocked shot.
Mya Minor chipped in with 11 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Fallyn Blankenship hit a pair of three-point baskets for her six points. She also had five rebounds.
Ava Eagan, Isabelle Gilbert and Lucy Koenigsfeld each scored three points.
Eagan and Gilbert added one rebound each. Koenigsfeld had five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Ava Sykes netted two points with two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Union hit nine three-point baskets and went 7-8 from the free-throw stripe.
Holly Heldt and Kennedie Witthaus both scored 11 points. Witthaus hit three of Hermann’s nine three-point baskets and added two assists, two rebounds and a steal. Heldt also had four rebounds and an assist.
Karigan Lane hit three three-point baskets for her nine points. She also had four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Alivia Christian scored six points with two rebounds. She hit two three-point baskets.
Ava Hughes scored four points and had four assists, four blocked shots and three rebounds. Hughes was the only Hermann player to attempt free throws, hitting two of three.
Ashlyn Hughes blocked a shot.
Union hosted St. Clair (3-18, 0-4) Thursday and steps away from FRC action Saturday to play Parkway South in the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament championship at 5:30 p.m.
After Monday’s game at Owensville, Union plays next Thursday at Sullivan (9-11, 1-2) to finish FRC action.
Union’s final two regular season games are Feb. 20 at home against North County and Feb. 22 at Potosi.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.