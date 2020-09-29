Progress continues for the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats.
Union (2-8-1, 0-2) earned its second win of the season Monday at Cuba, 25-15, 13-25, 25-21, 25-15.
The Lady ’Cats extended Owensville to four games in the Four Rivers Conference opener Tuesday, but fell, 25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20.
In the Cuba match, libero Aubrie Brown picked up 56 digs and added three aces.
Rachel Bolte dished out 16 assists with five aces. Emma Rinne had nine assists and four aces.
Sophie Eagan knocked down five kills and recorded 15 digs. Kirsten Bockhorst charted two blocks.
“The girls played well and we were seeing more success in our attack,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Our defense was working hard to get the ball up and I felt like everyone was doing their part to push for a win. I see progress in our gameplay and understanding of the court, and I look forward to seeing it continue as we get further into the season.”
Against Owensville, Jaiden Powell recorded seven kills.
Bolte had 13 assists and 18 digs. Rinne had 16 digs with four aces. Brown led the defense with 26 digs.
“A lot of great things happened in this game and, ultimately we just couldn’t get the lead and hold it,” Getman said. “Our defense was strong and we’re getting passes to the setters, but we had too many attack errors.”
Getman credited Owensville’s defense for picking up Union’s attacks.
“Owensville’s defense was working hard to dig our attacks,” Getman said. “We could not put the ball away as much as we needed to. In this match, as in the Cuba match, I saw progress and we are starting to click more on the court.”
Union lost to Four Rivers Conference foe Hermann Thursday, 25-12, 25-6, 25-14.
While Union’s record isn’t the best, Getman sees positives this season.
“A winning record is great, but seeing the girls work hard and continue to progress is rewarding for me as a coach as well,” she said.