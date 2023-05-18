Union’s girls soccer Lady ’Cats continued a streak lasting back to 2017 Monday night, edging Rolla in the Class 3 District 5 girls soccer semifinals in Phelps County, 2-1.

This marks the sixth time since 2017 (there was no spring season in 2020) that Union will be playing for a district title. The second-seeded Lady ’Cats play No. 4 Washington (11-13) Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the crown.