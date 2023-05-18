Union’s girls soccer Lady ’Cats continued a streak lasting back to 2017 Monday night, edging Rolla in the Class 3 District 5 girls soccer semifinals in Phelps County, 2-1.
This marks the sixth time since 2017 (there was no spring season in 2020) that Union will be playing for a district title. The second-seeded Lady ’Cats play No. 4 Washington (11-13) Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the crown.
Union defeated Washington, 1-0, at home May 5.
Monday’s semifinal went in district phases.
Union got a goal in the third minute from Addison Williford to grab the lead.
Then, the weather hit. Heavy rain caused the game to be delayed eight minutes into the first half. After the contest resumed, the Lady ’Cats doubled the lead on a Mya Minor goal in the 22nd minute.
But that’s where the scoring stopped.
Rolla fought back and scored before the end of the half.
Neither side could add to the totals in the second half and Union moved to the title game.
Jewelle Anderson recorded one assist while Ali Thwing stopped seven shots in goal for the Lady ’Cats.