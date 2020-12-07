For the Union basketball Lady ’Cats, it almost was like Christmas.
After seeing its jamboree and two season opening games called off, the Lady ’Cats were ready for Tuesday’s season opener against the Washington Lady Jays. And, Union attacked the basket like children ripping wrapping paper off of Christmas presents on the way to a 61-29 win.
“We needed to play somebody,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We had a couple of games get canceled. We would have liked to have had a couple games under our belts, but you can’t control that. We’ve got to get a little better with our effort full-time. We had some spurts where we were pretty good and then we started going through the motions. It’s typical stuff for a first game.”
Washington Head Coach Doug Light knew his team was in for a tough game.
“They capitalize on every mistake that you make,” Light said. “They hardly miss a beat on that. Union shares the ball well. They have star power, but the stars share the ball. They will make you pay for not doing it right. That’s good for us. What a lesson our kids learned tonight. We were looking forward to coming over here to find out where we stood. We found out that really good teams will make you pay for your mistakes. Give them all of the credit.”
Union opened with the first nine points before Washington scored the next five. The Lady ’Cats led after one quarter, 24-5. Union continued to work with the lead while Washington found its scoring touch. Union led 37-13 at the half and 45-20 through three quarters.
“We’re young and we’re getting developed,” Light said. “The most fun part of the season will be seeing where we go from here.”
While Union won its opener, the Lady Jays fell to 1-2.
“I was pretty happy with how we pressured defensively,” Rapert said. “We haven’t been working on that for very long. I wanted to get up and pressure and get into the flow.”
Free-throw shooting was one area of concern as Union only made 12 of 30 attempts from the stripe.
“We’ve got to get better from the free-throw line,” Rapert said. “We’ve got to be able to knock down a high percentage of those down because that’s the way we play.”
Rapert also said getting a more consistent effort and being more vocal were areas where the team will work to get better.
The Lady ’Cats knocked down five three-point baskets.
Senior Emily Gaebe was the scoring leader with 22 points. She went 6-15 from the free-throw line.
“I thought Emily was really big for us on the glass,” Rapert said. “I hadn’t really seen her do it to that extent before.”
Senior Reagan Rapert netted 18 points, going 2-5 from the free-throw line.
Jessi Clark, a senior, scored nine points on a trio of three-point shots.
Kelsey Brake led Union’s five freshmen in scoring with five points. She hit a three-point shot and added two free throws.
“I thought Kelsey was really active with her hands and played good defense,” Pat Rapert said.
Senior Maddie Helling scored three points, all on a three-point basket.
Senior Megan Siedhoff was 2-4 from the free-throw line for her points.
Freshman Isabel Stowe scored Union’s final basket for her two points.
“We didn’t have Julia Overstreet tonight and she’s a big part of what we do,” Pat Rapert said. “We’ll get her back later this week. We’ve got six seniors and seven freshmen. To get everyone in and get them some experience was good.”
Washington hit two three-point baskets and went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
Washington’s scoring leader was freshman Elizabeth Reed, who netted eight points with two three-point baskets.
Sophomore Olivia Reed and freshman Taylor Brown scored four points apiece.
Seniors Grace Landwehr and Joie Heien each scored three points.
Senior Allie Huddleston, junior Gabby Lindemann and sophomore Abi Waters each scored two points. Senior Sara Heggemann added one point.
“I told them they can’t take anything for granted right now in the world we live in,” Pat Rapert said. “You don’t know when you’re going to practice or play again. We had a game with Waynesville canceled and then we lost the game we scheduled in its place against Cardinal Ritter. Lift for Life, which we had scheduled next week, is being moved to Dec. 17. I just want to get into some type of flow before Christmas and it’s going to be hard to do. We want to be playing good basketball in February.”
Union’s next game now is Tuesday in Cedar Hill against Northwest.
Light agreed that nothing is guaranteed.
“We all know what can happen,” Light said. “So, enjoy every moment of it, definitely.”