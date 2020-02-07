Union ended its recent girls basketball rough run Monday night in a big way.
The top-seeded Lady ’Cats (11-4) ripped Soldan to open the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament, 85-24.
“It was nice to get out and run a little bit and play somebody,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We went that stretch there where we had a week and a half off and then played some pretty tough games. It’s good to get the girls back on track. We’ve played good in segments. We just haven’t put a full game together in a while.”
Union jumped out to a 21-3 lead through one quarter and was up 48-12 at the intermission.
It was 75-21 through three quarters and the Lady ’Cats continued to score in the fourth quarter, adding 12 points during the running clock.
Even the scoreboard had trouble keeping up. It listed the final score as 83-24, but the book totaled up to 85 points for Union.
Seven of the eight Union players scored.
“We’ve got to find some other scorers,” Rapert said. “Our goal tonight was to get some other people involved.”
Reagan Rapert led the way for Union, scoring 30 points over three quarters. She knocked down three three-point baskets, one in each quarter.
Emily Gaebe was next, scoring 23 points. She netted 14 points in the third quarter.
Megan Siedhoff was next with 14 points, including a pair of three-point baskets.
Julia Overstreet netted 12 points, all in the first half.
Sophie Eagan, Emma Rinne and Jessi Clark each scored two points.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to give everyone this much playing time,” Rapert said. “Those girls work hard in practice. I was glad they were able to get some quality minutes.”
Taeyana Davis scored 12 of the 24 Soldan points.
Lorionna Wingate was next with five points. Ashley Davis was next with three points. Allana Thomas netted two points and Alexius Palmer added one point.
Union takes on Cardinal Ritter Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The fifth-seeded Lady Lions upset Parkway South in the first round, 45-37.
“We got to play them a little bit in the summer,” Rapert said. “From here on out, moving forward, it’s pretty much on for the rest of the year.”
Soldan plays Parkway South in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.