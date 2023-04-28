The Union soccer Lady ’Cats avoided a penalty kick shootout by the slimmest of margins Monday.
The Union soccer Lady ’Cats avoided a penalty kick shootout by the slimmest of margins Monday.
Union (9-3) opened the first round of the annual Blue Cat Tournament with a 2-1 double overtime win over Pacific (8-4-1).
It was the second time this season the two programs went beyond the regularly alloted 80 minutes to determine a winner.
In the first meeting, March 29, Union won at home, 3-2, after a second round of penalty kicks, in a game that ultimately decided the Four Rivers Conference.
Jewelle Anderson’s smash into the net off a crossing pass from Mya Minor with 25 seconds remaining in the second 10-minute overtime period Monday avoiding prolonging the game into the penalty kick rounds once again.
“Both teams played hard and it’s almost exactly the way that we ended it last time with them,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “That was a great hit too. She had a lot of confidence in that shot. A lot of those go over the crossbar, but she had enough composure to put it in the back of the net from dang near 18 yards out. That was a great hit and a great effort by Raegan (Brueggemann) to play Mya the ball. It was just a great team effort.”
Much like the first meeting, Pacific took an early lead on a goal from Abby Hall. The Pacific junior netted the opening goal in the 34th minute of play.
“Not the result we wanted yet again, but we just left talking about how proud we are of these girls,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “They believed they could win. One of our players talked about not being scared any more. We’re not scared anymore, and it shows. It’s just a matter of time.”
Union wasted no time at all in tying things up coming out of the half.
In the 42nd minute, Holly Pipes served up a corner kick that found its way directly into the net for the equalizer.
“It might have been an own goal, but I’m giving that to Holly,” Fennessey said. “She puts the ball in there in a dangerous spot. There’s a lot of traffic in there and the ball ends up in the back of the net. You could hear their kids on the field and they didn’t want to give us corners because they know how dangerous we are at them, and we showed how dangerous we are at them again tonight.”
The teams traded opportunities throughout the match with both Union goalkeeper Ali Thwing and Pacific keeper Elayna Dubbs keeping busy to preserve the tie.
“Good teams find a way to come back and they’re a good team,” Smith said. “We took some risks and were going for it. We weren’t sitting back and trying to play prevent defense. I thought it was some of the best soccer we’ve played. Results, everyone wants to win, but I think it’s just the way we’re playing. We played hard last time we played them. Now we played hard, but also played really good soccer.”
As a result of the outcome, Union will advance to play Ft. Zumwalt North, a 4-0 first-round winner over St. Francis Borgia, Wednesday in the championship semifinals. That game takes place at 6:45 p.m.
In the preceding game at 5 p.m., Borgia will play Pacific in a consolation bracket matchup.
Tournament games are also taking place at Washington Wednesday where the Lady Jays are in the consolation bracket against Rock Bridge and Ft. Zumwalt West plays Oakville for the right to advance to Friday’s championship game.
