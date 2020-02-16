Hitting a run of games with double impact, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats defeated Owensville Tuesday, 55-46, and Sullivan Thursday in overtime, 43-36.
“I thought once we settled in a little bit and executed a few things, we played pretty good,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said about the Owensville game. “They battled. I thought they played hard. They made some big shots to keep it within single digits for a while. We just have to be a little more patient on offense when we get a double-digit lead. We did a better job in the second half, but we’ve got to battle through some of that stuff.”
In Thursday’s game, Union scored all seven points in overtime to stun Sullivan, handing the Lady Eagles their first loss since the season opener.
The games were Four Rivers Conference contests for Union (14-4, 3-1 before Sullivan), and also could impact district tournament seeding as all are in Class 4 District 9.
Owensville
Hosting the Dutchgirls, Union jumped out to a 10-5 lead after one quarter.
The Lady ’Cats extended the lead to 23-13 at the half.
Both teams had key players exit in the third quarter due to foul trouble. Owensville’s Anna Finley picked up her third and fourth fouls within a 25-second span. Union’s Emily Gaebe joined her on the bench after taking her third and fourth fouls within 11 seconds a short time later.
By the end of the quarter, Union’s 10-point lead stood at 37-27.
“We see some junk defenses like that all of the time,” Rapert said. “It’s huge when other girls step up. I thought Julia (Overstreet) and Emily stepped up tonight. I thought Jessi Clark played really good defense. Reagan (Rapert) distributed the ball well.”
Despite the foul trouble, Gaebe still ended as Union’s leading scorer with 19 points. She frequently finished on Union’s fast breaks.
Gaebe had one three-point basket.
“Emily was playing well and then she got that fourth foul, that’s tough on us,” Rapert said.
Overstreet scored 17 points with two three-point baskets. She went 3-5 from the free-throw line and Union was 11-18 for the game.
Reagan Rapert scored 12 points and hit the other two three-point baskets. She was 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Megan Siedhoff ended with four points and Destiny Boehm added two.
“Sophie Eagan came off the bench and she played some good minutes for us, especially defensively,” Rapert said. “It goes back to knowing your roles.”
Owensville (9-12, 0-3) was led by Kyla Hendrix, who scored 13 points.
Kate Angell was next with seven points. Finley and Keira Hendrix each ended with six points. Anna Skornia scored five while Leah Reed had two points.
“Owensville is playing well,” Rapert said. “They’re a good team. It’s coming down to the wire and all of these games are pretty big as we’re getting ready to seed the district.”
Sullivan
Thursday’s Four Rivers Conference game was a rematch of the Union Tournament semifinals, where Sullivan won 45-29 Jan. 18.
However, this time Union was ready. Scoring all of the points in overtime, the Lady ’Cats ended Sullivan’s 18-game winning streak and opened up the Four Rivers Conference race.
Union led 11-7 after one quarter, but Sullivan took a 21-20 lead to the intermission. Sullivan was up after three quarters, 32-31. It was tied at 36-36 going to overtime.
Further information on the Union-Sullivan game was not available at deadline.
Four teams now have one loss in league play. St. James and Hermann are 4-1 and Union and Sullivan are 3-1.
St. Clair is next with a 3-2 league record.
New Haven is 1-3 while Owensville is 0-4 and Pacific is 0-5.
Union’s remaining FRC games are:
• Saturday at home against New Haven (11:15 a.m. varsity start);
• Monday at Hermann; and
• Thursday at St. Clair.