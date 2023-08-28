Rome wasn’t built in a day.
And neither will be the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats.
Union has a new head coach this season, Lisa Hoffmeyer, and is looking to continue progress from last season’s 20-10 overall, 5-2 Four Rivers Conference, record.
Hoffmeyer said she saw improvement as the jamboree proceeded.
“I think that’s hopefully going to be the case for us as the year goes,” Hoffmeyer said. “My time with them has been very limited, so I would like to believe that we’re going to continue so see some progress every time out.”
After just over two weeks of practices, the Lady ’Cats got to test their mettle against competition outside the school Tuesday, facing Seckman (20-16-2 last year) and Pacific (15-11-1) in jamboree action at home.
Seckman opened the event by taking all three sets from Union, 21-18, 21-11 and 15-10.
Union won one of three sets against Pacific, taking the middle one, 22-20. Pacific won the first game, 21-18, and the third, 15-10.
“Obviously, we didn’t set out to lose tonight,” Hoffmeyer said. “Sometimes you learn a lot more when you do lose because it hits home a little harder. It gets our kids tuned in a little more as to what we need to fix and what we need to work on.”
Ball control, which had been a strength in practices, was under pressure by both foes. When Union couldn’t pass the ball to the setters, it made it difficult for them to put the ball into attacking spots for the hitters, which resulted in players trying to knock the ball into the other court on the third hit.
“In serve receive, we have to finish the ball forward,” Hoffmeyer said. “We do a lot of passing and dropping out. We’re not getting the ball on the net to our setters so we can get our offense in-system. We did a lot better in the second match (against Pacific), staying in and finishing forward. It was a huge improvement for us.”
Hoffmeyer felt the team played better in the second match.
“Defensively, I think we were quite a bit more relentless overall in the second match. We have a problem sometimes instead of crossing our teammates defensively, we go toward each other and everybody stops and the ball falls. We did a better job in the second match pursuing the ball the right way.”
Another area of concern was giving up quick scoring runs to other teams. Multiple times in the matches, Union would hit a rut and allow anywhere between three to five points without getting quality attacking chances.
“We had quite a few runs against us,” Hoffmeyer said. “There were quite a few service and attack errors. Going out on a limb, our attack percentage might have been in the red tonight. We had a lot of errors on that end. It makes it hard to score points when you’re giving them away.”
Union will get a chance to put lessons learned to good use Saturday at the Windsor Tournament.
“I think they learned and grew a lot tonight,” Hoffmeyer said. “I think they needed to see themselves play like they did in the second set against Pacific to believe they’re capable of doing that. Now, our challenge will be making that consistently how we play and carry ourselves.”
Union got into the eight-team event after another school withdrew.
The Lady ’Cats are in the Gold Pool, which takes place in Gym 2. Union opens play at 8:30 a.m. against De Soto. The Lady ’Cats take on Helias at 10:10 a.m. and Mehlville at 11 a.m.
Bracket play starts around 2 p.m. with the Gold Bracket in Gym 1 and the Silver Bracket in Gym 2.
Teams in the Brown Pool are Windsor, Sullivan, Alton (Illinois) and Pacific.
Union opens home play Monday against Rolla at 7 p.m. the Lady ’Cats host Potosi Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and Windsor Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.