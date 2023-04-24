None of the Union soccer Lady ’Cats were alive to remember the last time any other team won the Four Rivers Conference Championship.
Union (8-2, 5-0) completed a sweep of league play Tuesday, winning on the road at Sullivan (9-4-1, 3-2), 6-0.
The Lady ’Cats had already clinched at least a share of the conference title going into the game, but now know they will have this 18th consecutive league title all to themselves.
“It’s been a long line of girls that have been pushing for this goal,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Every year that we add onto it, it just builds what our program is and the tradition that we’ve set here that we’re the force to be reckoned with and if you want to win it, you have to go through us. It’s pretty impressive — 18 years in a row is incredible for our kids.”
Sullivan hung tough with Union in the first half, conceding only one goal to Union junior Mya Minor before the intermission.
Minor stole the ball from a Sullivan defender and put in the opening score in the 24th minute of action.
Minor went on to score twice more in the second half to complete a hat trick.
“We knew when you play Sullivan, you’re going to play a high back line and we knew that our speed up top with Mya and Sophia (Helling) were going to give them trouble,” Fennessey said. “We knew if we could turn them over, we’d get good chances in the backfield. Mya pressures the back, gets the turnover and ends up with a hat trick on the night. She picks her head up and looks at the goal and puts it where the goalkeeper’s not. Those are classy finishes. She’s not just hitting the ball blindly at the net and we’re going to need more of those finishes from her moving forward.”
Union didn’t take as long to strike the net again in the second half, as Helling scored during a Holly Pipes corner kick in minute 46.
Helling headed the ball for the first touch off the corner, and when it was knocked down at her feet she reacted quicker than anyone else, toeing it into the goal.
Minor scored the next two tallies in the 62nd and 65th minutes.
Addison Williford posted a breakaway goal in the 68th minute and Raegan Brueggemann added the final score in minute 76.
“She scored her first goal earlier this season against St. James and sometimes it just takes that one to get her going,” Fennessey said of Brueggemann. “She did a good job of staying focused and burying it. I’m always happy when a kid like that, who works so hard for us, gets rewarded with a nice goal in a conference championship game. It was big. I thought she played pretty big. Our back line, Holly (Pipes), played big back there, and she stepped up and served in some dangerous balls for us as well.”
Union goalkeeper Ali Thwing came up with five saves to record the clean sheet, her third of the season.
Sullivan goalkeeper Karen Dietzler posted 11 saves.
“They have a strong team,” Fennessey said of Sullivan. “They play physical and they’ve got a good game plan. When they run their offsides trap, it’s hard to beat. We were offsides seven times in the first half. That’s something we knew going into it and once our kids got it timed down, we weren’t offsides once in the second half.”
With the conference schedule in the rear view mirror and Union’s league-play winning streak extended to 78 matches, Union turns its sights to the annual Blue Cat Cup next week.
Union will host Pacific in the first round of play Monday at 6:45 p.m. In the previous meeting between the two schools this season, Union recorded a 3-2 win after a penalty kick shootout.
