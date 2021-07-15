Finishing third in the MSHSAA Class 3 state tournament, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats have picked up some additional postseason awards.
Union dominated the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 3 Region 3 selections this season.
Union dominated the major awards for Region 3 (Districts 9-12). Senior defender Maddie Helling was named the player of the year.
Senior Emily Gaebe was selected as the co-offensive player of the year with Willard senior Jada Holloman.
Senior Emma Cloud was named the defensive player of the year.
And Head Coach Matt Fennessey was selected as the coach of the year for public schools.
The only award Union didn’t win was goalkeeper of the year, which went to Webb City junior Delaney Duke.
Cloud, Helling and Gaebe were named to the all-region team along with freshman forward Mya Minor, senior winger Kaitlyn Hobson and junior midfielder Maliyah Minor.
No area players were selected to the Region 2 team (Districts 5-8).
Class 2
St. Clair sophomore forward Kennedy Travis and senior midfielder Makayla Johnson were picked for the Class 2 Region 1 team. That region consisted of Districts 1 and 2.
Union graduate Rodney Orrick was named the Region 2 coach of the year.
Orrick led the St. Charles Lady Pirates to the state championship game, where St. Charles fell to Ursuline Academy, 2-0.