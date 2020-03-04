The first round of district play was smooth sailing for the Lady ’Cats.
Union (20-4), the district host, stopped the Owensville Dutchgirls (11-14), 55-25, in the Class 4 District 9 basketball playoffs Saturday.
The Lady ’Cats led 7-5 after one quarter, but raced through the second quarter into a 25-9 halftime advantage. After three periods the score was 45-18.
Union thus advanced to play the No. 2 seed, Sullivan, in the semifinals Monday.
The Lady’Cats doubled their winning margin from a previous 54-39 win against the Dutchgirls Feb. 11.
“We pressured Owensville more this time than we did the last,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We rebounded well and were able to get out and run.”
Emily Gaebe and Reagan Rapert each scored 17 points to top all scorers in Saturday’s rematch.
Megan Siedhoff added 13 points. Julia Overstreet scored five and Jessi Clark three.
Anna Finley led Owensville with 11 points.
Keira Hendrix netted six points. Kate Angell and Kyla Hendrix both added three points and Anna Skornia scored two.
Owensville has a roster comprised of three juniors, four sophomores, two freshmen and no seniors.