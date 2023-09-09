Halting a two-match losing streak, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats won Tuesday in Hillsboro, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20.

“We did a much better job eliminating unforced errors,” Union Head Coach Lisa Hoffmeyer said. “We still had more missed serves than we are comfortable with, but felt like overall our players did a much better job serving them aggressively and frequently getting them out of system. We also had significantly fewer attack errors than we have had in our last few matches.”

