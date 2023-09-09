Halting a two-match losing streak, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats won Tuesday in Hillsboro, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20.
“We did a much better job eliminating unforced errors,” Union Head Coach Lisa Hoffmeyer said. “We still had more missed serves than we are comfortable with, but felt like overall our players did a much better job serving them aggressively and frequently getting them out of system. We also had significantly fewer attack errors than we have had in our last few matches.”
Union (6-3-1) made it two wins in a row Thursday with a sweep of North County, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19.
Union had standouts in the match.
“Our middles, Isabel Stowe and Josselyn Smith, both had outstanding nights,” Hoffmeyer said.
Union, which played North County Thursday night and is in the St. Francis Borgia Tournament Saturday, is still experimenting at this point in the season.
“We have almost literally run a different lineup every single match and our kids continue to respond and play hard together,” Hoffmeyer said. “We are hoping in the near future that we will have everyone healthy and can create a little more consistency for our team.”
Hoffmeyer said Hillsboro was a challenge.
“Hillsboro had some players who caused us defensive problems that we will need to address,” she said. “Overall, I think we are making consistent progress and I continue to be proud of how hard our players are willing to work.”
Statistics were not available at deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.