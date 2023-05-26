While the two sides haven’t met on the soccer pitch this season, Union knows all about its Class 3 quarterfinal foe.
Union (14-7-1) hosts Springfield Catholic (19-5) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Stierberger Stadium.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
While the two sides haven’t met on the soccer pitch this season, Union knows all about its Class 3 quarterfinal foe.
Union (14-7-1) hosts Springfield Catholic (19-5) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Stierberger Stadium.
It’s the fifth meeting between the teams and all have come in the postseason.
Union won the last meeting, a Class 3 sectional in 2021, 4-0.
Springfield Catholic won the first three meetings, Class 1 sectionals in 2004 (3-0), 2005 (4-0) and 2006 (3-2 in overtime). Union Assistant Coach Danielle (Peters) Thompson played on those Union teams.
The Union-Springfield Catholic winner will face either St. Michael the Archangel or Smithville June 2 at 1:30 p.m. at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. The state semifinal will be followed June 3 by the third-place game (noon) and championship (1:30 p.m.).
The other side of the bracket consists of St. Vincent, Ursuline Academy, Incarnate Word Academy and Ft. Zumwalt South.
This year, Union and Springfield Catholic have three common opponents. Union beat Pacific twice while Pacific beat Springfield Catholic.
Both teams beat Rolla. Springfield Catholic defeated Helias while Union lost to the Jefferson City school.
Neither school was supposed to be in the quarterfinal.
Both were seeded second in their respective district tournaments.
Springfield Catholic stunned top-seeded Glendale last Friday, 3-0. Glendale was the Class 3 state runner-up last year.
Peyton Wiseman, Campbell Morgan and Izzie Belz scored for Springfield Catholic while Haley Brown recorded the shutout.
Union, which beat Washington in overtime for the Class 3 District 5 championship last Wednesday in Rolla, 1-0, in overtime, has a diverse lineup to match Springfield Catholic.
Junior Mya Minor, who has scored 11 goals with five assists, was named the Four Rivers Conference player of the year. She’s been fighting back from nagging injuries which have sidelined her for parts of the season.
Sophomore Sophia Helling is expected to return from a concussion which kept her out of the district championship game. She has scored 17 goals with six assists.
The Willifords, senior Addison and sophomore Mikah, have combined for 19 goals and seven assists. Addison Williford, headed to Rockhurst University in the fall, has 10 goals and seven assists. Mikah Williford has netted nine goals with six of them coming during the district tournament. She scored the game winner against Washington.
Midfielder Jewelle Anderson, a sophomore, pulls the strings and leads the team with 13 assists to go with five goals. Sophomore Holly Pipes has five goals and six assists. She is at the heart of the defense and has been a key on corner kicks.
This will be the last Union game on the current Stierberger Stadium turf, which is scheduled to be replaced this summer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.