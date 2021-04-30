Scoring the first four goals, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats seemed to be on cruise control Monday in the opening game of the Blue Cat Cup.
However, Ladue had other ideas and made things interesting. Although Union still won, the final margin at Washington’s Jim Scanlan Stadium was 4-2.
“They were good,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They had several good players, such as Grace Christie up front, who gave us trouble all night long. We just kept going and had good starts to the first and second halves, which just seemed to be enough.”
Both Union (14-1) and Ladue (3-8) still have to play Pacific in pool competition. Union faces the Lady Indians (6-5) Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium at 6:45 p.m. Ladue plays Pacific Thursday at Washington with a 5 p.m. start.
“Pacific is a quality team,” Fennessey said. “They gave us a lot of trouble the last time we played them. It was tough. We’ve got to be ready to play an improved team.”
Union made a statement early in both halves. Maddie Helling headed in a corner kick in the second minute of the opening half to give Union the lead.
Emma Cloud scored from a distance in the first minute of the second half, making it 2-0.
From there, Union turned up the offense. In the sixth minute of the second half, Gaebe made it 3-0 after fighting close to the net and beating the keeper.
Soon after that, Addison Williford scored with Gaebe assisting to make it 4-0.
The score stood there until less than nine minutes remained in the contest.
That’s where the Lady Rams found their focus. Anna Haines scored with 8:16 to play in the game, ending the shutout.
May Lorenz netted another goal with 2:34 to play, and Ladue cut the Union lead to 4-2. However, the Lady ’Cats were able to hold on for the victory.
Gaebe ended with two assists, and Cloud and Logan Baeres had one assist apiece.
Sydney Ransom stopped eight of 10 shot attempts in goal.